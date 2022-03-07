An ad hoc army of volunteers gathers to help Ukrainian refugeesExBulletin

International
Eric Westervelt / NPR
MEDYK, Poland Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered the crisis with the fastest growing refugee population in Europe since World War II, as the UN refugee agency says more than 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled their homeland in The first 12 days of fighting.
Most of the refugees, more than 1 million have left Ukraine through one of the eight border crossings in Poland. In more than 20 reception centers along the Polish border, NGOs, charities and the UN refugee agency are being assisted by an ad hoc army of volunteers from Poland and across Europe, who are playing a vital supporting role by serving food, directing donations and helping to drive. refugees for friends and family across the continent.
“This is not a job for me. If I can help, I can help,” said Krstaps Naymanes, a dispatcher from Liepaja, Latvia, who stopped his daily work to help Ukrainians. With friends and a charity, he helped organize cars, RVs and a large bus to take refugees everywhere in Latvia, where others on the ground there are ready to help.
Eric Westervelt / NPR
“We have apartments, houses, food, everything,” he says. “Do not charge money for this. People want help and can help. This time it must be done! That’s it.”
Near a stand that distributes SIM cards for free, fire pits with steel slabs crackle with wood waste and charcoal. The smoke mixes with the smell of a hot stew with cabbage, pork and potatoes offered by Daniel Whlers, a food supplier from northern Germany. He and friends came down here with a mobile kitchen, which is commonly used for festivals and weddings.
“The war is not over at the moment, so everyone is over [sic] to stay as long as possible and everyone should help, “Whlers says as he served refugees and those supporting his regional stew, bread and coffee.
Eric Westervelt / NPR
Nearby there is a growing mountain of new and gently used baby shoes and clothes in cardboard boxes and lying on tarps on the ground. Unlike Europe’s last great war, the piles signal comfort this time.
A network of NGOs and the UN are coordinating most of the aid and donations. But central, too, are self-organized groups of people, often through social media, who have given up everything to help, especially with transportation.
“Able or not, [I] I closed my business and just send an out-of-office notice to all my clients, saying “So be it and if you are not happy, go find another lawyer,” says attorney Stephane Ober, who abruptly closed his law office in Luxembourg to work voluntarily.
Teenager Anatoly Sarockmon and his 10-year-old brother are looking for a trip to Estonia. They just left Lviv for western Ukraine with their mother. “I think my brother and I will go to Estonia to my uncle and my mother will go [return to] Ukraine, “he says, eating warm soup in the spacious parking lot of a missing supermarket not far from the border crossing in Medyka, Poland.
Their mother looks exhausted and on the verge of tears. She will be back, she says, once her sons have found travel. She explains that there is a job and a man in Ukraine; she needs to come back and help.
Beyond the parking lot, Chiara Montaldo works with her remote control as a logistics veteran. But she is just making wings, arriving after she and friends saw on social media that some of her Italian friends were arranging the transport of refugees.
“We come from Cortina, in the north of Italy, and we are just a group of volunteers, we decide to arrange some buses to help people who want to leave,” she says.
Chris Melzer, spokesman for the UN refugee agency, says he continues to hear from people across Europe who want to enter.
“Doctors who said, ‘I’m getting my annual leave. I would like to help. “And from the people who said, ‘Yes, we had a church group and we raised 10,000 euros or something.’ Or the man from Heidelberg, Germany, who said: “I have no connection with Ukraine, but I have a van. “We want to help. So it’s really amazing,” says Melzer.
He sees the voluntary support network as a bright spot in a terrible conflict. “On the east side of the border, it’s heartbreaking. And on this side of the border it’s generous,” Melzer says. “And for us as humanitarians, that keeps us running, actually.”
At Warsaw Airport, the main announcements these days are in Polish, English and also Ukrainian. They tell people not to leave their bags unattended. And they also say that if you are Ukrainian and need help, there are special kiosks with volunteers to help.
In a booth on her first day as a volunteer stands Elena Szulc, who is originally from Kiev but came to Poland to study four years ago. Her parents and sister are still in Kiev.
“This is my first day here and I have already helped, I do not know, maybe 50 people in the last six hours,” she said.
Melzer acknowledges that if Russia’s attacks intensify, as most expect, the number of refugees could certainly increase rapidly.
This would certainly strain Poland and the EU and test this refugee solidarity and voluntary ethics, which would have to go far beyond these first tens of days of war.
“This would definitely be a challenge for the system here in Poland and even in Europe,” says Melzer. “That is why we at UNHCR say that Poland, like any other country accepting refugees in the world, does not care if Bangladesh or its Ethiopia, this time, Poland needs the solidarity of partners.”
