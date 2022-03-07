The Amazon rainforest may be approaching a critical point, the study finds





The Amazon is losing its ability to recover from turbulence such as droughts and land use change, scientists reported on Monday, adding to concerns that the rainforest is approaching a critical threshold, beyond which much of it will be replaced by pasture, with major implications for biodiversity and climate change. The scientists said their research did not determine when this threshold could be reached, which they described as a turning point. But it’s worth reminding ourselves that if we reach that turning point, that we commit to losing the Amazon rainforest, then we will get a significant response to global climate change, said one of the scientists, Tim Lenton, director of the Institute of Global Systems at the University of Exeter in England. Tropical forest loss could result in the release into the atmosphere of up to 90 billion tonnes of heat-blocking carbon dioxide, he said, equivalent to several years of global emissions. This would make it more difficult to limit global warming.

Among previous studies there has been a great deal of uncertainty about when such a threshold can be reached. But some research has concluded that deforestation, deforestation and other factors could lead to a significant extinction of forests in the Amazon by the end of this century. Carlos Nobre, a senior scientist at the National Amazonian Research Institute in Brazil and one of the first to sound the alarm over the possible loss of the Amazon more than three decades ago, described the new study as very compelling. Increased my level of anxiety, said Dr. Nobre, who was not involved in the research. Covering more than two million square kilometers in Brazil and neighboring countries, the Amazon is the largest rainforest in the world and serves a crucial role in mitigating climate change in most years by taking in more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it releases. In the diversity of plant and animal species, it is just as rich or richer than anywhere else on the planet. And it pumps so much moisture into the atmosphere that it can affect the weather beyond South America.

But climate change, along with widespread deforestation and burning for agriculture and livestock, has caused damage to the Amazon, making it warmer and drier. The region, one of the wettest on Earth, has experienced three droughts since 2000.

Most previous studies of resilience in the Amazon have relied on models or simulations of how forest health can change over time. In the new research, scientists used current observations: decades of remote sensor data from satellites that measure the amount of biomass in specific areas, corresponding to their health. Looking only at the pristine parts of the tropical forest, the researchers found that in general since 2000 these areas have lost their elasticity. For example, it took more and more time for forest areas to regain their health after suffering drought.

This lack of resilience indicates that, indeed, there are only so many shocks that this forest can withstand, said Paulo Brando, a tropical ecologist at the University of California, Irvine, who was not involved in the study. It reduces the ability to recover. By Dr. Brando said this was not necessarily a sign that a turning point was inevitable and noted the need to stop clean logging and forest degradation in the region. These systems are very resilient and the fact that we have reduced resilience does not mean that it has lost all of its resilience, he said. If you leave them alone for a while, they come back super powerful. Understand the latest news on climate change Card 1 of 4 Global barriers. The war in Ukraine and political considerations are complicating the efforts of the United States and Europe, the two largest polluters in history, to slow global warming as scientists warn of growing dangers. A world on fire. A United Nations report has concluded that the risk of devastating fires worldwide could increase by up to 57 percent by the end of the century, as climate change further intensifies what the paper’s authors describe as a global crisis. fires. The researchers found that more than three-quarters of intact tropical forests lost elasticity during that time, and that the loss was greatest in areas that were drier or closer to human activities such as logging. of survey was published in the journal Nature Climate Change. Chris Boulton, a researcher at the University of Exeter and lead author of the study, said the Amazon was like a giant water recycling network, as moisture from evaporation and transpiration from trees is blown away by winds. So the loss of part of the forest, and part of the moisture, leads to greater drying up elsewhere.

You can imagine that as Amazon dries up, you start to see that elasticity is losing even faster and faster, said Dr. Boulton. Subsequently, forests can fall and die relatively quickly and become more like a savannah, with grasses and far fewer trees. Not only would the loss of forest trees add carbon stored in their tissues back into the atmosphere, savannas would also receive far less carbon than the large broadleaf trees they replaced. The savannah habitat would also support far fewer species. Dr. Nobre said research shows that the Amazon is on the edge of this cliff, this one passes into another ecosystem. And if it were to happen, he added, it would be the new ecosystem for hundreds of years, maybe thousands of years. About 17 percent of the Amazon has been deforested over the past half-century, and while the rate of deforestation has slowed for several years in Brazil, it has risen again recently. The researchers said their work showed that efforts to stop deforestation would not only protect specific areas, but would have an effect on the resilience of the Amazon as a whole. They are absolutely correct, said Dr. Nobre. We need to achieve zero deforestation, zero forest degradation, adding, We still have a chance to save the forest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/07/climate/amazon-rainforest-climate-change-deforestation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos