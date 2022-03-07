Switzerland joined the sanctions, but some trade continues with Russia





ZURICH Swiss officials were applauded last week when they broke with the country’s tradition of neutrality by joining the United States, the European Union and others in imposing sanctions on Russia for its occupation of Ukraine. But there was a huge gap in the joint effort. Switzerland is one of the world’s leading centers for trade in goods, and the government estimates that 80 percent of Russian raw materials and resources, such as oil, metals and cereals, are traded in Switzerland, making the Alpine country the central selling point for Russian exports. Although the country closely endorsed European Union sanctions on banks and trade, trade in goods has been allowed to continue. It’s an important industry in Switzerland, employing about 10,000 people and accounts for over 4 percent of its economy, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs. Major commodity and energy trading companies including Glencore, Gunvor and Mercuria are headquartered in Geneva and the city of Zug. Rivals, like Singapore-based Trafigura, have headquarters in Switzerland.

Trafficking was in the spotlight last weekend because, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights, it sold Shell a shipment of crude Russian oil at a big discount. The sale did not appear to violate any sanctions, but criticism was leveled at Shell after she said last week that she was pulling her energy business out of Russia. Shell later said it had made a difficult decision to buy Russian oil because alternative sources would not have arrived in time to serve its customers, and said profits from the purchase would go to humanitarian efforts to help the people. of Ukraine. We have been in intensive talks with governments and continue to follow their instructions, Shell said on Saturday. The news of the Shell deal came amid growing calls to boost regulation of merchants in Switzerland and to introduce a supervisory authority that could monitor the imposition of sanctions. Oliver Classen, spokesman for Public Eye, a non-profit campaign for greater oversight of the commodity market, said the trade took place in Switzerland with soft or no regulations, making it difficult to know who was behind the companies involved in trade and agreement. It’s a black box, he said. In addition to monitoring compliance with sanctions, a supervisory authority can help alleviate other concerns, such as human rights abuses, environmental violations and corruption, three issues with which the industry is often linked, said Mr. Classen.

But while trading in Russian goods is allowed to continue, Swiss bankers and lenders have essentially already restricted it. Russia-Ukraine war and the global economy Card 1 of 6 Gas supplies. Europe gets almost 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia and is likely to be covered by higher heating bills. Natural gas reserves are running low and European leaders have accused Russian President Vladimir V. Putin of cutting supplies to gain a political advantage. Lack of essential metals. The price of palladium, used in automobile exhaust systems and cell phones, has been rising amid fears that Russia, the world’s largest exporter of the metal, could break away from global markets. The price of nickel, another major Russian export, has also been rising. Financial turmoil. Global banks are preparing for the effects of sanctions aimed at restricting Russia’s access to foreign capital and limiting its ability to process payments in dollars, euros and other currencies essential to trade. Banks are also on high alert for cyberattacks by Russia. Some banks are not ready to finance trade with Russia at the moment, said Florence Schurch, secretary general of the Swiss Trade and Transport Association. Commodity trading is a capital-intensive industry that relies heavily on financing to make deals. Ms Schurch said bank restrictions had made it difficult for trading companies to open new trades involving goods from Russia. Last week traders shunned Russian oil for fear of falling into the trap of Western sanctions. At the moment there is definitely a big damage to the reputation associated with being doing business with Russia, said Giacomo Luciani, an energy economist who teaches at the University of Geneva. He said the country’s trade sector was undergoing a rapid dismantling of a network of ties with Russia that began in the 1970s. In addition to oil and gas, Russia is a major supplier of goods, including metals, such as aluminum and cereals. With Ukraine, both countries account for over a quarter of global grain exports, provoking fears of supply problems. Elisabeth Brgi Bonanomi, a commodity trading expert at the University of Bern, said it was too early to say what impact the conflict would have on the Swiss sector, but she expected some of the trade in Russian goods to shift to another international hub, such as Dubai. And she said Russian banks that had been banned from using the global SWIFT financial messaging system could turn to Chinese alternatives. At the moment, the cards are being reorganized, she said.

