Desperate and praying for action: New Zealand under pressure to help Ukrainian refugees | New Zeland

A desperate New Zealand group with Ukrainian friends and family have called on the government in Wellington to allow visa-free travel for people from Ukraine as other Western countries loosen their entry rules to allow more of those fleeing from the Russian occupation.

The New Zealand government has so far resisted calls to change its refugee system in response to the crisis, which the UN says has forced more than 1.3 million Ukrainians to flee their country.

Kostyantyn Starodub, a spokesman for NZ Ukraine Action, has families in Ukraine’s capital, Kiev, where Russian missile strikes have caused significant civilian casualties. The city is now surrounded by Russian troops, and international observers fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin may order indiscriminate bombing, as he has done in other Ukrainian cities.

Starodub said he had told his family to leave by any means you could. Then find a way to bring you here. But according to legal advice received from his group, Ukrainian family members are unable to apply for visas in New Zealand due to pandemic-related border restrictions.

This is open warfare, Starodub said. Civilians, including children, are dying every day that New Zealand does not realize this [invasions] scope.

He said visa-free travel would help solve the problem. His group is also urging the government to introduce a speedy visa process for Ukrainians, increase the number of visa categories available to them, and establish a new quota of Ukrainian refugees over the 1,500 refugees New Zealand receives each year.

Imagine what it is like to drive through a country at war, with children and no money or home, Starodub said. Being able to come and stay with family, wherever they are in the world is much better than being in a refugee camp.

Green MP Ricardo Menndez March said Ukrainians were desperate and begging for action from the government. I’m really concerned that we are repeating some of the mistakes we have made recently in Afghanistan in terms of supporting families trying to flee before things get worse.

National Opposition Party has also asked government to speed up visa applications and introduce a special humanitarian visa for Ukrainians.

Immigration Minister Chris Faafoi did not answer questions about allowing visa-free entry for Ukrainians. Instead he noted that once travel restrictions related to the pandemic, which the government plans to do later this year, are lifted, the Ukrainian kiwi [will be able] to bring a wider family, beyond immediate partners and subordinates, to New Zealand with temporary visas.

Last week, in response to parliamentary questions from Menndez March, Promised return for priority urgent visa applications and consider what further mechanisms can be used in our existing policy. But according to the minister, since Monday last week New Zealand was reviewing only 106 visa applications from Ukrainian citizens offshore.

Jacinda Ardern has indicated that New Zealand would consider providing assistance to countries surrounding Ukraine as they face the tide of refugees. We want to do more, the prime minister said in an interview with TVNZ on Monday.

Many other countries have introduced visa-free travel for Ukrainians fleeing Russian occupation. The EU has stated that Ukrainian refugees can stay in member states for up to three years before applying for asylum. Minister of Immigration of Canada, Sean Fraser, announced on Thursday that the country will drop most visa applications and accept an unlimited number of Ukrainians.

After being put under considerable pressure, the UK introduced less far-reaching changes, which will allow parents, grandparents, children and siblings of Ukrainian citizens in the UK to apply for visas. The UK Government expects 200,000 people to be eligible to apply under the new rules.

The calls come after the New Zealand cabinet announced a sanctions bill designed to put pressure on Russian leaders and oligarchs. New Zealand usually imposes sanctions only when asked to do so by the UN Security Council, an approach that has provoked criticismas Russia has vetoed UN efforts to criticize it.

The government said the first bill of its kind would pass in parliament this week and would allow the country to freeze assets, prevent people and companies from moving their money and assets to New Zealand to escape imposed sanctions from other countries and stop super yachts. , ships and aircraft from entering New Zealand waters or airspace.