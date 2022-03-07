International
Desperate and praying for action: New Zealand under pressure to help Ukrainian refugees | New Zeland
A desperate New Zealand group with Ukrainian friends and family have called on the government in Wellington to allow visa-free travel for people from Ukraine as other Western countries loosen their entry rules to allow more of those fleeing from the Russian occupation.
The New Zealand government has so far resisted calls to change its refugee system in response to the crisis, which the UN says has forced more than 1.3 million Ukrainians to flee their country.
Kostyantyn Starodub, a spokesman for NZ Ukraine Action, has families in Ukraine’s capital, Kiev, where Russian missile strikes have caused significant civilian casualties. The city is now surrounded by Russian troops, and international observers fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin may order indiscriminate bombing, as he has done in other Ukrainian cities.
Starodub said he had told his family to leave by any means you could. Then find a way to bring you here. But according to legal advice received from his group, Ukrainian family members are unable to apply for visas in New Zealand due to pandemic-related border restrictions.
This is open warfare, Starodub said. Civilians, including children, are dying every day that New Zealand does not realize this [invasions] scope.
He said visa-free travel would help solve the problem. His group is also urging the government to introduce a speedy visa process for Ukrainians, increase the number of visa categories available to them, and establish a new quota of Ukrainian refugees over the 1,500 refugees New Zealand receives each year.
Imagine what it is like to drive through a country at war, with children and no money or home, Starodub said. Being able to come and stay with family, wherever they are in the world is much better than being in a refugee camp.
Green MP Ricardo Menndez March said Ukrainians were desperate and begging for action from the government. I’m really concerned that we are repeating some of the mistakes we have made recently in Afghanistan in terms of supporting families trying to flee before things get worse.
National Opposition Party has also asked government to speed up visa applications and introduce a special humanitarian visa for Ukrainians.
Immigration Minister Chris Faafoi did not answer questions about allowing visa-free entry for Ukrainians. Instead he noted that once travel restrictions related to the pandemic, which the government plans to do later this year, are lifted, the Ukrainian kiwi [will be able] to bring a wider family, beyond immediate partners and subordinates, to New Zealand with temporary visas.
Last week, in response to parliamentary questions from Menndez March, Promised return for priority urgent visa applications and consider what further mechanisms can be used in our existing policy. But according to the minister, since Monday last week New Zealand was reviewing only 106 visa applications from Ukrainian citizens offshore.
Jacinda Ardern has indicated that New Zealand would consider providing assistance to countries surrounding Ukraine as they face the tide of refugees. We want to do more, the prime minister said in an interview with TVNZ on Monday.
Many other countries have introduced visa-free travel for Ukrainians fleeing Russian occupation. The EU has stated that Ukrainian refugees can stay in member states for up to three years before applying for asylum. Minister of Immigration of Canada, Sean Fraser, announced on Thursday that the country will drop most visa applications and accept an unlimited number of Ukrainians.
After being put under considerable pressure, the UK introduced less far-reaching changes, which will allow parents, grandparents, children and siblings of Ukrainian citizens in the UK to apply for visas. The UK Government expects 200,000 people to be eligible to apply under the new rules.
The calls come after the New Zealand cabinet announced a sanctions bill designed to put pressure on Russian leaders and oligarchs. New Zealand usually imposes sanctions only when asked to do so by the UN Security Council, an approach that has provoked criticismas Russia has vetoed UN efforts to criticize it.
The government said the first bill of its kind would pass in parliament this week and would allow the country to freeze assets, prevent people and companies from moving their money and assets to New Zealand to escape imposed sanctions from other countries and stop super yachts. , ships and aircraft from entering New Zealand waters or airspace.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/08/desperate-and-pleading-for-action-new-zealand-under-pressure-to-help-ukraine-refugees
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022