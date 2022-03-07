The death toll from the world-famous Covid exceeds 6 million





Growths are still intensifying in Hong Kong, South Korea and New Zealand, but the number of new deaths is falling in many countries as Omicron retreats. The world is counting on average more than 7,000 new deaths confirmed per day, from almost 11,000 per day in early February and the known pandemic peak of more than 14,000 per day in January 2021. The death rate was still very high in the third year of this pandemic, said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, a senior official of the World Health Organization. Even the United States, with its abundant supply of vaccines, has suffered the highest known total of more than 950,000 deaths and has failed to inoculate as much of its population as other rich nations. The White House unveiled a plan to help transition to what some call a new normal, but on average about 1,500 Americans are still dying every day, about a year after vaccines became nearly available, according to a New York database. York Times. Hong Kong, which is going through its worst yet outbreak, has also failed to vaccinate its people, especially elderly residents. Florence Chang, a financial planner, said her 95-year-old father became infected with the virus from a health care worker last month and was hospitalized. He suffers from diabetes, sleep apnea and hypertension and was advised by his doctor not to be vaccinated, she said. The thought that he might not be with us, with the family, is quite difficult, said Ms. Chang, 54. If he improves, we will definitely spend more time together. And marked vaccination disparities between countries remain, leaving the entire world vulnerable to the threat of a new, deadly variant. Vaccination rates continue to lag behind in low-income countries, where only 14 percent of the population has received at least one dose of one vaccine. In high- and middle-income countries, 79 percent of the population has received at least one dose. Science has given us the tools to fight this virus, our ancestors could not have even dreamed of the ability to trace its evolution almost in real time, to test it quickly, to treat it and, of course, to prevent it safely and effectively. vaccine, said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO. But the global failure to distribute those funds evenly has prolonged the pandemic. Mitra Taj AND Tiffany May contributed to reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/07/world/six-million-covid-deaths.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos