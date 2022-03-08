Joint Statement on the Russian Occupation of Ukraine: UK Canada Netherlands

We, the leaders of the United Kingdom, Canada and the Netherlands, are appalled by Putin’s unprovoked and brutal occupation of Ukraine. This is a terrible attack on a democratic, sovereign European nation, as well as a clear violation of Russia’s obligations under international law, including the United Nations Charter.

We call on Russia to uphold its obligation to fully respect international humanitarian law and human rights law, and to implement an immediate ceasefire that enables the safe passage of civilians, food and medical supplies.

We have seen widespread and indiscriminate use of force against civilians. This is prohibited by international humanitarian law. We will spare no effort to ensure that violations of international law in Ukraine are investigated, evidence is gathered, and perpetrators held accountable.

That is why the UK, Canada and the Netherlands joined the largest referral in history to the International Criminal Court to expedite an investigation. This is also why we welcome the urgent establishment by the UN Human Rights Council of a Commission of Inquiry with a strong investigative mandate. We are ready to provide the necessary cooperation and assistance to support the ICJ Prosecutor in her work.

We also condemn in the harshest possible terms the use of force by Russia in the immediate vicinity of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and other nuclear facilities, and call on Russia to immediately cease these hostilities.

We will continue to stand strong in support of Ukraine and applaud the heroism and strength of the Ukrainian resistance led by President Zelenskyy. Together we have provided significant economic and humanitarian assistance.

The United Kingdom, Canada and the Netherlands are close defense partners, both bilaterally and within NATO. In recent weeks, all three of our countries have played a crucial role in strengthening the global response to the Russian occupation of Ukraine, and each has pledged to deploy additional forces to strengthen NATO’s prevention and defensive stance in Eastern Europe in response to aggression. rus.

We have repeatedly underlined Ukraine’s right to defend itself against this illegal aggression and have responded to Ukraine’s demands for the provision of military defense equipment. We call on the international community to stand by Ukraine’s right to self-defense and to respond to Ukraine’s calls to strengthen its defense capabilities. We will continue to do so and are bringing other defense support packages to Ukraine.

We have also worked with partners to bring about an unprecedented package of deliberate and punitive sanctions to isolate the Russian economy, and we will continue to impose heavy costs on Russia in the face of this unconscious attack. As the humanitarian situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate, we reiterate our call for Russia to de-escalate urgently and give priority to the protection of civilians. Ukrainians, the UN and other humanitarian agencies, medical personnel and non-governmental aid providers must be given safe, prompt and unhindered access. We are already substantially committed to the joint humanitarian efforts of the UN, the Red Cross and the coordination of humanitarian aid organizations. Breaking the Mariupol ceasefire is a major concern. The lesson from history is that for such ceasefires to work, they must be as concrete, actionable and specific as possible.

In particular, we would like to highlight the plight of women, children, the elderly and other vulnerable groups fleeing violence in Ukraine. We emphasize the importance of addressing their specific protection needs, from family separation to stress and psychosocial trauma, to exploitation and all forms of violence. Our collective efforts to address the crisis in Ukraine must continue to address the needs of the most vulnerable.

The breadth of support from the international community for the protection of the principles of democracy and freedom has been unprecedented. This was demonstrated by the UN General Assembly when the international community unequivocally condemned Russian aggression and committed itself to maintaining a rule-based international order with 141 member states voting in favor of the resolution entitled Aggression against Ukraine.

Today we invite the friends of Ukraine to join in support of a common commitment to support and coordinate the political, humanitarian, economic and defense support that is so vital to a free and independent Ukraine, and to continue to hold Russia accountable. for its conquest.