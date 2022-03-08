International
How Beijing flattens its circle without interference
The Russian occupation of Ukraine, a sovereign country, clearly violates non-interference. As one of the core principles of PRC foreign policy, Chinese officials advocate the concept abroad, calling it a magic weapon for developing countries. This principle should theoretically push Beijing to condemn the Russian occupation of Ukraine. Not only have Chinese officials refused to condemn Putin, but Chinese state media began constructing a complex narrative weeks before the Russian invasion to explain the applicability of non-intervention in the crisis in Ukraine. In the Beijing narrative, non-interference is apparently less important for Ukraine because of Russia legitimate security concerns. In this way, Beijing strategically frames the crisis less as one of Russia violating non-intervention and more than Russia providing a favorable environment for pursuing its national interests.
many HAVE arguing that China is in a difficult position because by tacitly endorsing the Russian occupation before it invaded, it now pushes Beijing to support conduct against the stated principles of foreign policy. Instead of reconciling this contradiction, Beijing is seeking to minimize the extent to which the essential principle of non-interference is relevant to the situation. This approach allows Beijing to simultaneously pursue its interest in maintaining its relations with Russia while continuing to defend itself as a defender of non-interference.
Story without interference in Beijing
Non-interference has been an essential principle of PRC foreign policy since 1955, when it was involved in communication of the Asia-African Conference held in Bandung, Indonesia. Originally a broad principle created by South-South Cold War cooperation, non-interference is critical to Beijing’s current foreign policy in two ways. First, it offers a rhetorical shield against criticism of core issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong, which Beijing considers its internal affairs. Second, it allows the PRC to stand out from the United States and other major powers that have unilaterally interfered in the internal affairs of other countries. While the PRC has violated its principle of non-interference, Beijing continues to use the principle to pursue its objectives. In the current crisis, Beijing has built a narrative in which China prefers negotiations and peace, but understands why Russia behaved the way it did and the crisis is inevitable fault of the United States by provoking Russia through NATO expansionism. Although Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has stated explicitly The PRC defends the protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, and that this is equally applicable to Ukraine, none of China’s demands to find a peaceful settlement through diplomacy are, in its view, contrary to its basic principles of foreign policy or sympathy for the interests and intentions of Russia.
Since January, the Chinese media have reported over the United States hiping the situation, the United States claims caused crisis, publicly mined American intelligence that predicted the Russian occupation and reinforced AND legitimated Putin’s complaints against Ukraine. In late January, reports warned of the United States deliberately inciting hysteria over a possible non-issue. A day before the Russian invasion, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying directly called the United States guilty of voltages. Then, when Russia invaded, the Chinese media portrayed Russia’s so-called special military operations in response to a situation essentially triggered by the United States and NATO. As the war continues, the Russian embassy in Beijing continues malignant Ukrainian government as neo-Nazis on popular Chinese social media sites. To date, the Chinese media have not done this criticized Russia directly, and instead has reinforced Putin’s propaganda. While Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hastried to distance himself Beijing from Moscow calling for content, and there is extended official sympathy for Ukrainian citizens, he carefully concealed that sympathy from Ukraine’s political position or objectives. On March 7, he reiterated that China-Russia relations remain “Durable stones. “
As such, China is balancing its foreign policy principles with its pro-Russian stance, explicitly stating that Ukraine’s sovereignty must be truly respected, not stating that Russia has violated it. Beijing’s cost-benefit analysis of Russia’s tacit support has less to do with consistency in its foreign policy principles and subsequent cost to its reputation, and more to the material consequences of other countries perceiving it. as guilty of Russian conduct. These consequences could include secondary sanctions, disruptions in global energy markets, a continuing deterioration of US-China relations and, most importantly, the possible strengthening of EU policy towards China.
like others HAVE noted, Beijing’s long-term bet is on its stable partnership with Moscow. Xi and Putin sign a joint statement just three weeks before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, indicating that both sides see each other as their most favorable long-term strategic partners. While Beijing has historically supported Russian adventurism, it has helped listless the effects of sanctions after the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014 and support Russian intervention in Kazakhstan in January, the current war is not in Beijing’s interest. Pekini ka support developing links with Ukraine as part of the Belt and Roads Initiative. Beijing would also like hold international attention on the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, where she seeks to portray herself as a defender of humanitarianism.
However, Beijing does not want to see the crisis in Ukraine erupt into a protracted war with many states whose economic and political echoes resonate globally. Now, as the war progresses and Beijing stresses the need for a diplomatic solution, it can build on the narrative foundation it has built since January, in which the United States is both the root cause of the crisis through NATO expansionismand immediate prompting by “forcing“Russia in a corner and seeking chaos.
In Beijing risk calculations, supporting Putin’s occupation of Ukraine or in silence or explicitlydoes not immediately undermine its self-proclaimed status as a global champion of non-interference, but raises the risk of negative consequences from the escalation of the conflict. can maintain its partnerships and, later, continue to maintain its principle of non-interference if necessary.
