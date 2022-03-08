As the Russian military stumbles, its opponents take note





During a trip to Eastern European countries fearing that they might later face Mr. Putin’s army, General Milley was repeatedly asked the same questions. Why did the Russians perform so poorly in the early days of the war? Why did they assess the Ukrainian resistance so badly? His cautious response, in front of reporters in Estonia: We have seen a major invasion, with combined weapons, with many axes of the second largest country in Europe, Ukraine, by air, land, Russian special forces, forces of intelligence, he said, before describing some of the bombings brought by Russia and his concern about its indiscriminate firing on civilians. It’s a little early to draw any final lessons learned, he added. But one of the lessons that is clearly evident is that the will of the people, the will of the Ukrainian people and the importance of the national leadership and combat capabilities of the Ukrainian army has come out loud and clear. While the Russian military’s problems are real, the public view of the war is skewed by the realities of the information battlefield. Russia remains inclined to reduce the war and gives little information about its victories or losses, contributing to an incomplete picture. But a summary of the Russian military performance so far, compiled from interviews with two dozen US officials, NATO and Ukrainian, depicts a portrait of young, inexperienced recruited soldiers who have not been authorized to make decisions on the spot, and a non-commissioner. the body of officers who are not even allowed to make decisions. The Russian military leadership, led by General Valery Gerasimov, is highly centralized; lieutenants should ask him for permission even on minor issues, officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss operational issues. Russia-Ukraine War: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 4 The third round of talks. The Ukrainian and Russian delegations met for another negotiating session and agreed to try again to open humanitarian corridors for civilians fleeing Ukrainian cities under attack, but made no progress in ending the war. Moreover, senior Russian officers have so far turned out to be safe, officials said. Their care partly explains why they still do not have air superiority over all of Ukraine, for example, US officials said. In the face of bad weather in northern Ukraine, Russian officers stopped several Russian attack planes and helicopters and forced others to fly at lower altitudes, making them more vulnerable to Ukrainian ground fire, a senior Pentagon official said. Most Russian skills have been set aside, said Michael Kofman, director of studies for Russia at the CNA, a defense research institute, in an email. The deployment of force is completely irrational, the preparations for a real war almost non-existent and the morale too low because the troops were not clearly told that they would be sent to this war.

