Only 300 Ukrainian refugees were granted visas to come to the UK | Ukraine
The number of Ukrainian refugees granted visas to come to the UK under the new family scheme has risen from around 50 to 300, the government has announced, prompting Labor to criticize the shockingly low figure.
On Monday, the Home Office said a a total of 17,700 applications had been launched, adding that about 9,000 persons had not yet completed the application. Some applicants said it was difficult to complete applications because the visa appointment website crashed in the middle of the road.
Yvette Cooper, the shadow interior secretary, said development was shockingly low and painfully slow.
Ukrainians trying to escape security in the UK have described strong frustration and anger over bureaucratic hurdles and technical difficulties involved in securing a visa under the new scheme.
Numerous applicants said they were stuck in unfamiliar places on the border with Ukraine, unable to come to the UK because they were struggling with the complex application process. Some said they had difficulty uploading essential documents or the application website was crashing, while others said there were no meeting places available to finalize their applications, or they were horrified when asked to post supporting documents in an office in Wandsworth.
Families in the UK trying to help their relatives to Britain said they were confused by the complexity of the visa form.
I understand they are under pressure with many applications, but the system is not flexible. This is a humanitarian crisis, said a British citizen, who asked not to be named as she tried to file a visa application for her 14-year-old aunt and cousin, who fled Kiev and are currently in Romania.
A noticeable bug in the system meant she was unable to upload documents proving the family connection and received an email telling her that she had to post supporting documents to an address in Wandsworth, along with a 75-per-application fee (or 100 for a priority service) for the documents to be scanned. When she called the Home Office hotline on Sunday, staff said they were aware of a problem with uploading documents. I’m angry with the process. My aunt has fled the war, has only stolen important items, does not speak English and desperately wants to be with family.
Matthew Peat, a senior manager with an accounting firm, described the effort to help his sister-in-law and her nine-year-old daughter, who had traveled from Ukraine to Rome, where they hoped to get a UK visa appointment. However, when he tried to reserve a job for them, the only meetings he could have were in Poland.
Now it seems the only way to advance this issue is to ask our exhausted and desperate family members to travel from Italy to Poland to enter the system there, he said. They feel very depressed and feel that they are not welcome here.
Refugee organizations said these bureaucratic and technical issues highlighted the case of replacing a complex visa application with a simpler, visa-free scheme for humanitarian refugees. Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International’s director of refugee and immigrant rights in the UK, said: “Instead of insisting on her visa requirement or sponsorship schemes for traumatized Ukrainians fleeing an active war zone , The UK should make swift arrangements for refugees.
Andriy Marchenko, Ukraine’s deputy ambassador to London, urged ministers to implement the proposed new scheme as a matter of urgency.
He added: Ukrainians are known as diligent, hardworking people who will provide for themselves here. They will not exceed their welcome and at the end of their term in the UK they will return home to rebuild their country.
Lawyers working with applicants under a pro bono scheme, Ukraine Consulting Projectstressed concerns that the family scheme was limited in its definition of close and extended family members, and did not include mothers-in-law or grandchildren and grandchildren of British citizens, except when they were under 18 years of age. There was also concern that a significant number of Ukrainian citizens working or studying in the UK were excluded from the scheme and that many people were trying to make appointments to submit biometric data (photos and fingerprints).
A government spokesman said it had increased staffing and increased the number of meetings at its visa application centers in the region.
News that the last UK visa center operating in Ukraine was closed late last week prompted Adil Arslan, a British national, to leave for Ukraine on Monday to pick up his children, Maksym, 17 years old and Alina, 11, who were being cared for by grandparents. I can not sit and wait in the UK while bombs are dropped everywhere. Why on earth is the Home Office not moving faster? he said.
Nataliya Rumyantseva, who lives in the UK and is of Ukrainian descent, is one of the few who has managed to get a visa for her mother, 69-year-old Valentyna Klymova, who fled Ukraine shortly after the invasion began, moving beyond border in Hungary. .
Klymova was granted a visa only after spending three days in Paris and traveling between the embassy, consulate, visa processing center and UK immigration officials at the Gare du Nord train station.
Not everyone can afford to spend a few nights in hotels in Paris, Rumyantseva said. Creates a kind of existential despair in Ukrainians trying to reach the UK when they have to go through this after escaping the war. Home Office should simplify the visa process for Ukrainians.
