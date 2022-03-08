International
The Poutine restaurant chain clarifies that it has nothing to do with Putin
After receiving threats over the meaning of his name in recent days, a restaurant chain in France wants to make one thing clear: it has absolutely nothing to do with Vladimir Putin.
Poutine House (“Poutine House” in English) has four locations in France, including three in Paris. As its name suggests, the restaurant specializes in chips topped with cottage cheese and gravy, a Quebec delicacy known as poutine.
As the Russian occupation of Ukraine continues, some people have begun to assume (mistakenly) that La Maison de la Poutine’s name is associated with the Russian president, whose surname translates to “Poutine” in French.
On its social media accounts last week, the restaurant set the record that “it is not affiliated with the Russian regime and its leader,” after receiving “insulting calls and even threats” from confused people.
“Our dish was born in Quebec in the 1950s. And the stories of its origins are numerous. But one thing is certain: the poutine was created by passionate chefs who were eager to bring joy and comfort to their customers, wrote the restaurant in a. statement.
“Poutine’s house has worked from day one to perpetuate these values and today brings its most sincere support to the Ukrainian people who are fighting valiantly for their freedom against the tyrannical Russian regime,” the statement said.
The co-founder of the restaurant, Guillaume Natas tha Le Parisien that threats have come quite often to the Paris countries.
“We have up to five or six phone calls an hour,” he said, explaining that he has not yet made an official denunciation because he thinks “the police have other things to do.”
An employee at the restaurant location in Toulouse said France Bleu she is concerned that people may vandalize property or use violence.
Despite the disturbing circumstances, Natas is taking things in stride and has a modest perspective on the whole situation.
“These are just malicious calls,” he said. “There are people in Ukraine being bombed.”
Frites Alors !, a restaurant based in Lyon, received no threats but announced last week that it felt compelled to change the name of its well-known poutine dish from “Vladimir” to “Poutines Mother” after the invasion.
“Ciao Vladimir! After 32 years, the play on words chosen for our flagship poutine is no longer funny,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram.
Last week, Quebec restaurant Le Roy Jucep announced on Facebook that it planned to temporarily remove the word “poutine” from its online brand. as reported by the Ottawa Citizen. The post has since been deleted and restaurant website still reads the “inventor of the poutine” on it, but its Facebook now says he is the inventor of “fried cheese juice” instead of poutine.
A restaurant in Austin, Texas, formerly known as “Russian House” also recently announced that it removed the word “Russian” from its name.
The owner, Varda Monamour, is originally from Eastern Europe andtold NBC affiliate KXANthe move was a way to show solidarity with Ukraine.
“To me, the name does not reflect who we really are,” she said. “And if it saddens or hurts others, we just think that ‘Home’ should be home to everyone. Home where people can come in and enjoy a good meal and focus on good things and something that unites., does not divide us. “
