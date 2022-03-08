New and sustainable funding will support survivors of sexual violence





The 2022 budget reverses cuts made in 2002, supporting $ 22 million in sexual assault survivors to provide sustainable funding for community-based sexual assault response services. Starting in 2023-2024, the Province will provide annual funding of more than $ 10 million to service providers providing victim-centered, trauma-informed, coordinated, cross-sectoral support for sexual assault survivors. “Sexual assault and other forms of gender-based violence have devastating effects on survivors, and that is why the government is helping people get the support they need,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Advocate General. “Nearly 20 years after the previous government chose to eliminate sustained annual funding for sexual assault response services, we announced that we are restoring this critical funding so that service providers can return to a focus on care delivery. that the survivors need. ” Every week in BC, it is estimated that there are about 1000 physical or sexual assaults on women. Indigenous women and girls, people of color, 2SLGBTQ + people and people with disabilities are disproportionately targeted. The decision to cut sustainable funding for these critical services forced community-based service providers to spend their time reapplying for funds and raising funds to make up for the shortfall, making it more difficult to provide services to survivors. . The funding announced today will enable the continued provision of sexual assault services to survivors and support the provision of coordinated, community-based services to respond to emergency sexual assaults in regions throughout the province. In the coming months, the Ministry of Public Safety and the Attorney General will work to establish a process for allocating new funds. “Our province should be a safe place, yet more than half of women before Christ have experienced physical or sexual violence since the age of 16,” said Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equality. “Being at the forefront of supporting survivors, I know how difficult it is to provide sexual assault response services that are traumatized, survivor-centered and culturally appropriate when you do not know that Where does your next round of funding come from? Our commitment to supporting survivors and ending gender-based violence means we need to recognize the value of experienced and compassionate community-based service providers, who deserve sustainable annual funding to do their job. ” Sustainable funding for sexual assault centers is just one component of a multi-year action plan to end gender-based violence being developed by the Ministry of Finance’s Office of Gender Equality and the Ministry of Public Safety and the Advocate General. Focused engagement will begin on March 8, 2022, to inform the ongoing development of the action plan. Quotes: Ninu Kang, Executive Director, Ending Violence Association of BC – “We applaud the continued commitment of this government to providing support to survivors of sexual violence throughout BC, all working together, with sustainable funding, that will make the biggest difference in the lives of survivors. . ” Elijah Zimmerman, Executive Director, Victoria Sexual Assault Center – “Survivors often carry not only the trauma of a specific act of sexual violence, but also the trauma of lack of support or support that embarrasses or further isolates them. I am inspired by this work because a healing path of dignity and respect is possible and we can transform our communities and systems toward best prevention practices. “Working to end sexual violence elevates us all.” Quick facts: Girls and young women under the age of 25 have the highest rates of sexual assault reported by police in Canada, accounting for more than half of the victims.

The rate of self-reported sexual assaults among indigenous women is almost three times higher than that of non-indigenous women.

People with disabilities, especially women with mental disabilities, are also at a higher risk of being sexually assaulted.

The number of sexual assaults reported by police is known to be a large underrepresentation of sexual assaults in BC, where most survivors have never involved police.

Sexual violence can be a form of intimate partner violence. The Cridge Family Center cites that up to 90% of women who have been in a violent relationship have received at least one brain injury from their partner.

In addition to this funding, the BC government provides more than $ 42 million a year to support more than 400 victim service and violence against women programs.

This new funding is based on $ 20 million in provincial funding provided over the past two years for the Emergency Sexual Assault Services grant program. Learn more: What to do if you or someone you know needs help, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/justice/criminal-justice/victims-of-crime/victimlinkbc For more information on funding announced in 2021 to support community-based sexual assault response services, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021PSSG0045-001030 For more information on funding announced in 2020 to support community-based sexual assault response service programs, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020PSSG0033-000947 For detailed profiles on some of the organizations that have received funding and their work, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/gender-equity/ending-gender-based-violence For statistics on violence against women in BC, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/public-safety/domestic-violence

AND

https://endingviolence.org/prevention-programs/be-more-than-a-bystander/be-more-than-a-bystander-statistics To learn more about the Ending Violence Association of BC, visit: https://endingviolence.org/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022PSSG0009-000299 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos