Full implementation of the peace agreement will bring positive changes for South Sudan





Thank you, Madam President. I would like to thank SRSG Haysom, Major General Gituai and Mrs. Williams Yuyada for their valuable information. First, the United Kingdom wishes to commend UNMISS for its continued efforts to protect civilians, to build lasting peace, and to support inclusive and accountable governance in South Sudan. As we approach the renewal of the mandate, it is our sincere hope that UNMISS will continue to receive the full support of these Councils at this critical juncture in the implementation of the South Sudan peace agreement, especially as we look forward to the elections. Madam President, two years have passed since the formation of the unity government. Each of us has welcomed the positive steps taken during this time, including national and state governance, and today we welcome the adoption of the draft law amending the Constitution. Yet, once again, we acknowledge that progress remains miserably slow. We must not forget the human price of these delays. It remains our sincere hope that the full implementation of this peace agreement will bring positive changes for the people of South Sudan. Of particular concern is the continuing lack of progress in joining forces and redistributing them. We echo the concerns of the Secretaries General regarding the desertions and subsequent violent clashes between the various armed factions throughout the country. Such incidents perpetuate division at a time when the need for unity is greater than ever. They are also against the letter and the spirit of the peace agreement. Madam President, the human rights situation in South Sudan is also deeply worrying. Continued attacks on civic space, including harassment of human rights activists, detention of journalists, and restrictions on freedom of speech and association, are unacceptable. We also remain deeply concerned by the appalling reports of violence, killings and continued use of sexual violence by the parties to the conflict, including the deeply disturbing reports of sexual violence in Tambura. As Ms. Williams Yuyada said, perpetrators should be held accountable. We call on the Government of South Sudan to fulfill its responsibilities regarding their people. Finally, I would like to emphasize our serious concern about the urgent humanitarian crisis. With about 2 million people expected to be malnourished acutely in 2022, the crisis is set to become even worse if the humanitarian response is not improved. For its part, the South Sudanese government needs to reduce interference in humanitarian activities and remove illegal checkpoints and other bureaucratic obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian aid. In closing, Madam President, the United Kingdom wishes to reiterate our calls to the leaders of South Sudan to fulfill their commitments and to promote the conditions for holding free and fair elections. Thank you.

