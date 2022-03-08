Russia is restricting social media as the war in Ukraine continuesExBulletin



Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP via Getty Images

The Kremlin is increasingly restricting the free flow of information online about Russians as its war with Ukraine continues.

Russian authorities say Facebook has been blocked. Using Twitter has become more difficult. TikTok is no longer allowing people in Russia to upload new material after the country passed a law criminalizing so-called “false information” about the occupation.

Other popular apps, like YouTube and the Telegram messaging app, are still available and widely used.

Meanwhile, many Russians are lifting the ban by turning to virtual private networks, or VPNs, to access blocked social media networks and news sites. VPNs are widely used to overcome internet restrictions in countries like China. Demand for VPN in Russia was 668% higher on March 3 than it was in the week before the invasion, according to Top10VPN, a privacy monitoring service.

It is not easy to have a clear picture of what is happening with technology companies in Russia. Kremlin directives against online platforms can be vague or confusing, and field reports from Russia on how social media works and other applications vary.

NPR compiled a summary of what we know about the state of some major social media and online services in Russia.

Facebook

Russian authorities said Friday they had completely blocked Facebook, closing a week in which the tech giant took into account European demands to block Russian-backed media in the EU and made state media posts more difficult to navigate. found in the rest of the world.

Communications regulator Roskomnadzor cited recent restrictions on the Russian media in its announcement, accusing Facebook of “discrimination”.

Facebook and other platforms block RT (formerly Russia Today) and Sputnik in Europe from complying with the EU sanctions, and in other countries including Ukraine and the United Kingdom at the request of their governments. The EU ban also applies to traditional broadcast media organizations in Europe.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, says it is also cracking down on warning labels on posts related to Russian state media stories and restricting their reach to Facebook and Instagram, which it also owns.

Some users in Russia who logged on to Facebook on Friday night after the government announced the ban saw the message: “This site is not available at this time.”

Instagram, which is more popular in Russia than Facebook, is still up and running, though some users have reported that the photo-sharing app is only available in English after a recent update.

A Meta spokeswoman told NPR that Russia’s actions against the company do not appear to be affecting WhatsApp, Meta-owned messaging service.

Tweet

Following reports that Russia also completely shut down Twitter on Friday, Twitter officials said they could not confirm widespread outages beyond the service being banned, which the company said began at the beginning of the invasion.

But on Monday, a Twitter spokesman confirmed that people in Russia are “having trouble” increasingly using the platform in the country. Officials on Twitter said they were working to restore service to the site.

According to the Russian government’s online registry, authorities have restricted access to Twitter under a federal law regulating calls for riots, extremism, protests and the dissemination of false information.

Twitter has banned RT and Sputnik in Europe in line with EU sanctions. Like Facebook, it also places warning labels and reduces the spread of tweets related to Russian state media.

TIK Tok

TikTok is preventing users in Russia from posting on the platform as it examines the implications of a new Russian law that went into effect last week. Under the law, people face up to 15 years in prison for spreading information that contradicts the Kremlin’s official narrative about Ukraine, which rejects words like “war” and “occupation.”

People in Russia can still watch videos on the app and text each other, but they can not create their own TikTok videos. It is unclear when or if the company will resume allowing Russians to upload their content.

The law has also led to independent Russian bodies and some Western news organizations being shut down or completely withdrawn from the country, eliminating some of the few information channels not controlled by Moscow.

TikTok said last week that it had begun applying labels to several Russian state-controlled media accounts to warn people about videos produced by users with links to the Kremlin.

In the European Union, TikTok has gone further by banning Russian state media accounts, such as Sputnik and RT, in line with the bloc’s sanctions.

Google and YouTube

Like other US tech companies, Google is restricting Russian state media. It launched media from its Google News service, blocked them from the smartphone app store, and banned RT and Sputnik from YouTube in Europe. He also suspended all advertising sales in Russia.

Russian authorities have looking YouTube has lifted its restrictions, but so far has not announced that it is blocking or blocking YouTube and other Google services in Russia.

YouTube is much more popular in Russia than Facebook, according to a poll last year by the Independent Levada Center. He found that 35% of people surveyed said they used YouTube, compared to 31% who used Instagram, 14% TikTok, 9% Facebook and 3% Twitter.

telegram

Messaging application telegram has long been popular in Russia and has so far escaped the blow aimed at other technology companies.

This despite the fact that the Telegram has been widely used by the Ukrainian government to broadcast the calls of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and to distribute videos of suspected Russian war prisoners.

Founded by Pavel Durov of Russian origin, the app promotes itself as a service without restrictions and censorship and rarely removes content.

However, RT and Sputnik say their Telegram channels are being blocked in Europe and Russian authorities are being blocked looking The telegram removes videos and other information about members of the Russian service in Ukraine.

Netflix

On March 6, Netflix said it was suspending its video broadcasting service in Russia, citing “circumstances on the ground.” The company already said he would not broadcast Russian state television channels in the country, despite a new law requiring it. And production has stopped on all projects in Russia, including some that are already being filmed, according to Variety.

vibration

Amazon Twitch’s video streaming service has banned Russian state media from its platform, reported Reutersunder a new one order prohibiting users who “constantly share misinformation on or off” its platform.

The company has also informed broadcasters in Russia that it is cutting payments to comply with sanctions imposed by the US and other countries. reported the Washington Post. Many successful Twitch broadcasters make money from fan donations, subscriptions, and advertising.

Editor’s note: Facebook Meta’s parent pays NPR to license NPR content. Amazon and Netflix are among the financial backers of NPR.