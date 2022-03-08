Explanator: How sanctions against Russia are hitting the global aviation industry

March 8 (Reuters) – Russia’s size and tight integration into the global aviation industry since the end of the Cold War means sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine are having major consequences compared to previous freezes in Iran and North Korea.

Manufacturers, landlords, insurers and maintenance providers for Russian carriers such as Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), S7 Airlines and AirBridgeCargo are among those outside Russia that are directly affected by the sanctions.

Meanwhile, foreign airlines are pulling out of higher oil prices and longer routes needed to bypass airspace over Russia, which are expected to raise ticket prices and airfare tariffs.

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

VEHICLE RENT, INSURANCE IMPACT

Russian airlines have been heavily dependent on the global aircraft rental industry to modernize their fleet with the latest Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) aircraft.

Russian carriers have 980 passenger planes in service, of which 777 have been leased, according to analytical firm Cirium.

Of these, 515 aircraft with an estimated market value of about $ 10 billion have been leased from foreign firms such as AerCap (AER.N) and Air Lease (AL.N). Read more

The European Union has given leasing companies until March 28 to conclude current leases in Russia.

But the return of aircraft could be challenging because of airspace bans, potential SWIFT payment transfer issues, and industry concerns that the Russian government could nationalize the fleet to maintain domestic capacity.

Russia’s state aviation authority has recommended that airlines with foreign-leased aircraft stop flying abroad.

Even if the planes return quickly, the large number to be deployed elsewhere could lower rental prices globally, analysts say.

Russian airlines have also broken away from insurance and reinsurance markets in the European Union and Britain.

An insurance industry source said it was unclear whether landlords unable to repossess the aircraft would be covered for losses under their policies, which typically contain clauses that cancel coverage in the event of sanctions.

Legal action may be needed to resolve the issue, said the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

PROHIBITION SALE, MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND PARTS

Russian airlines have 62 custom aircraft with Airbus and Boeing, according to aviation consulting firm IBA, and these deliveries will be banned.

Manufacturers and maintenance firms are also prohibited from providing parts and services to the existing fleet. Read more

Germany’s Lufthansa Techik (LHAG.DE) said it had cut off service to Russian customers, including hundreds of aircraft.

The Tass news agency reported that the Russian transport ministry had drafted a bill to help airlines by September 2022 that would allow maintenance by third-party firms and suspend all carrier inspections. Read more

Some aviation executives are concerned that sanctions prevent aircraft manufacturers from sharing service bulletins and airworthiness directives that are essential to safety.

Viktor Berta, vice president of aviation finance consulting at ACC Aviation, said there was also a high risk that Russian airlines would have to remove parts of their existing fleet after stocks ran out.

OIL PRICE INCREASES, MOST Flight Time

Oil prices have risen to their highest level since 2008 after the United States said it was ready to halt Russian oil imports. Read more

Oil protection, additional fuel tariffs and tariff increases are among the measures airlines are taking to offset some of the pain at a time when demand remains low due to the pandemic. Read more

High oil prices in some cases are accompanied by the circulating flight paths needed to avoid Russian airspace following reciprocal stops that could add up to 3.5 hours of flight. Read more

The biggest impact is on flights between Europe and North Asian destinations such as Japan, South Korea and China, but other routes affected include those between Southeast Asia and Europe and the United States and India.

Longer flight times also lead to higher personnel costs, fewer cargo handling capabilities, and higher maintenance costs on flight-hourly charged contracts, said Brendan Sobie, an independent aviation-based analyst. in Singapore.

“Another concern is the impact on international passenger demand in some markets, resulting in an obstacle to the overall recovery of international air travel,” he added.

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; additional reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; Edited by Michael Perry

Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.