RCMP provides banks with police information on Ottawa protesters with list of accounts to freeze

The RCMP told lawmakers Monday that it gave banks only the names of people directly involved in the Ottawa protests to freeze their accounts, not supporters who donated to the so-called Freedom Convoy.

The protesters’ lists provided to the banks included personal details from the police database, such as whether the protesters were suspected of other crimes, had witnessed crimes or had other “agreements” with the police, as well as personal information such as age and height.

RCMP supt. Denis Beaudoin told the House of Commons finance committee that banks, construction companies and other institutions were sent “different types of information” from the police database to the protesters, depending on what was in their files.

He agreed that about 50 to 100 employees of banks and other financial institutions could have seen the information, in response to questions from Conservative MP Philip Lawrence, who asked about the separation of private details from police files and how many people were employed. in banks and buildings. societies would have seen it.

Angelina Mason of the Canadian Bankers Association said the RCMP, when identifying people involved in the protests, gave the banks “a high-level description of what they thought the activities were” in Ottawa.

The RCMP told the committee that about 257 accounts of people and businesses involved in the protests had been frozen by financial institutions.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Michel Arcand said the accounts were frozen to encourage protesters in Ottawa to leave and to discourage others from joining the protests.

He said the special measures in the Emergency Act to freeze accounts were helpful and “encouraged people to leave”.

















Arcand says information on who was involved in the Ottawa protests was gathered by the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and Ottawa police before the names were given to the banks.

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked roads in Ottawa for more than three weeks last month and similar demonstrations blocked four major border crossings in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia.

The Ottawa protests caused misery for many locals, with the incessant bombing of trucks affecting downtown residents and reports of abuse being thrown at those wearing masks.

The Emergency Act was in force from 15 to 23 February. He was summoned by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the first time in Canadian history to deal with the protests.

The act imposed a legal obligation on banks to freeze the accounts of protesters named by the RCMP.

All those who had frozen their accounts under emergency laws have now had them frozen, according to Mason, though some related to court orders may still be frozen.

She said banks are likely to keep information in their files that an individual’s account was frozen. However, it depends on the individual banks how they treat their customers.

She said the banks “were given a warning that it was coming”, but they were not aware of the details of the emergency law until it was published.

Arcand says the Mounties gave the banks only the names of people directly involved in the Ottawa protests to freeze their accounts.

No donors were included in the list, despite allusions during the protest that may be.

“If you are a member of a pro-Trump movement that is donating hundreds of thousands of dollars and millions of dollars to this kind of thing, then you should be concerned,” Justice Minister David Lametti told CTV Power Play during the protests. , when asked about freezing accounts.

Beaudoin said there is an ongoing police investigation into money coming in from abroad to support the protests.

He was among those who testified to the House of Commons finance committee to study the government’s use of the law to end the blockade in Ottawa.

He said the RCMP made efforts to contact the protesters to warn them that their accounts could be set up and to verify if they remained in protest or had left.

The RCMP told lawmakers that the force did not use emergency forces to stop the truckers’ security. They were asked by the Commons committee if such a move could have led truckers to leave the protests illegally and cause an accident without insurance.

Deputies also demanded whether joint bank accounts were frozen, affecting people who were not involved in the protests and their ability to pay rent and child support.

Mason told the committee he was aware of the freezing of joint accounts. She said the bankers’ association had raised the issue of “humanitarian exemptions” with the government. But the Emergency Act was quickly revoked and the accounts were quickly frozen, so it became a “controversial point”.