Sri Lanka will hold state funeral for beloved holy elephant Raja | Sri Lanka





Sri Lanka is in mourning after the death of the country’s holiest elephant, who will be given a state funeral and his remains will be preserved and filled for future generations by order of the president. Nadungamuwa Vijaya Raja, popularly known as Raja, was considered the largest domesticated elephant in Asia and as a young calf he had been selected as the elite elephant carrying sacred Buddhist relics during an annual parade in Sri Lanka. Following the news of his death at the age of 68, hundreds of mourners traveled to see his body at his residence on the outskirts of Colombo, which was covered with a white shroud and adorned with flowers. Born in the Indian city of Mysore in 1953, according to folklore, Raja was one of two elephant calves donated by the king of Mysore to a Sri Lankan monk to thank one of the kings’ relatives who cured of an illness. The Sri Lankans pay their last respects to the elephant Nadungamuwa Raja, the main holder of the sacred tooth relic coffin at Esala perahera in Kandy. Photo: Chamila Karunarathne / EPA For more than a decade, Raya’s sacred role had been to hold the coffin containing the relic of Lord Buddha’s sacred tooth during the annual Esala procession, an important religious contest for the country’s Buddhist majority that takes place in July during the lunar month. full in the city. and Kandy. According to tradition, only a few elephants with very specific physical traits can be selected for this sacred role. They should have a flat back, specially curved bundles, and when standing on the elephant’s seven points, their four legs, trunk, penis, and tail should all touch the ground. Raja was considered so important that when he traveled he had his security records and a military unit was deployed when he made the 90km annual walk from his residence in the town of Kandy, where the relic of the Holy Tooth Temple is located, and religious procession takes place. President Gotabaya Rajapksa declared Raja a national treasure and said that once the last Buddhist rites on the elephant had been performed, his body would be handed over to the taxidermists who would fill it for the offspring. He will be given full state honors for his burial. He would not be the first sacred elephant to be given such treatment at death. His ancestor, also known as Raja, was also filled and preserved after he died at the age of 75 and is now housed in his museum in the relic of the Sacred Tooth Temple in Sri Lanka.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/08/sri-lanka-to-hold-state-funeral-for-beloved-sacred-elephant-raja The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos