Manitoba was in talks with Thunder Bay Hospital the day before Stefanson said the health care system needed no help
Five days before Heather Stefanson publicly insisted that Manitoba’s health care system could care for dozens of critically ill patients, the senior health official was speaking with leadership at an Ontario hospital who would continue to treat some of those patients.
The NDP argued Stefanson, then Manitoba health minister, should have known better than to suggest last May that the province could care for all of its patients.
Manitoba eventually sent 57 COVID-19 patients out of the province as it struggled to cope with the third wave of the pandemic.
“This is very worrying because the Prime Minister of Manitoba, who at that time was the Minister of Health, should have been direct with the people, he should have helped to convey the severity of the crisis, but above all he should have just said the truth about what was happening. in our healthcare system, “NDP leader Wab Kinew told reporters Monday.
Kinewalleges Stefanson deliberately deceived the Manitobans, but the prime minister said in a statement that this is not the case.
However, the prime minister’s office did not respond if Stefanson knew patients’ transfers outside the province could be an option when she spoke to reporters on May 18.
Shared Health discussed the possibility of Thunder Bay
However, it appears that health executives were unaware. On May 13, Shared Health CEO Adam Topphad held a meeting about the Thunder Bay Regional Center for Health Sciences and the ICU capacity, according to a copy of Topp’s calendar, which was obtained by the New Democrats through a freedom of information request. .
Stephenson’s own calendar, which was also taken over by the NDP, says the former health minister received an update that day on the ICU capacity, but does not specify whether the Thunder Bay alternative, Ont, has been discussed.
She went on to tell reporters on May 18 that the province could treat another 50 intensive care patients up to 170, but later that day, she was proven wrong. Shared Health concluded that it could not treat a single additional patient and sent two of the first three stable patients with COVID-19 to Thunder Bay.
“We have documents to show that the vast majority of Manitobans who were skeptical of the government’s claims [of ICU capacity] “At the time, in fact, they were right and that the government was not clear about the situation in our hospitals,” Kinew said.
Even before the Thunder Bay meeting, Shared Health knew the province was unable to absorb about 170 intensive care patients, despite what Stefanson said.
On May 7, Lanette Siragusa, the provincial chief nursing officer at the time, said a second-wave plan for ICU’s 173-bed staff is no longer on the table. She described it as a “paper exercise” that Manitoba’s healthcare system could not handle in reality.
Manitoba ended up treating a number of 131 critically ill patients within the province during the third wave.
From May 13 to 17, the ICU in Manitoba admitted 34 patients with COVID-19, which is half the pre-pandemic capacity for critical care patients across the province (72 beds).
In a statement, Stefanson said “under no circumstances did I deceive Manitobans about the ICU capacity during the increase in COVID-19 last spring.
“I realized that Manitoba needed additional ICU capacity and as such was holding daily briefings and incident command meetings with Joint Health and Public Health officials to be briefed on emergency plans,” she said.
Stefanson added that she only knew about patient transfers to Thunder Bay after the decision was made by clinical health executives.
Since last fall, Manitoba no longer transfers intensive care patients out of the province. Instead, more than 300 hospitalized and stable patients have been transported by their local regional health authority to a region away from home.
