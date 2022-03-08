The World Bank is mobilizing an urgent financing package of over $ 700 million for Ukraine





WASHINGTON, March 7, 2022The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved an additional package of budget support for Ukraine called Economic Emergency Recovery Financing in Ukraine or FREE Ukraine for $ 489 million. The package approved by the Board consists of an additional $ 350 million loan and $ 139 million guarantee and is also mobilizing $ 134 million in grant funding and $ 100 million in parallel funding, resulting in total mobilized support of $ 723 million dollars. Rapid disbursement support will help the government provide critical services to the Ukrainian people, including salaries for hospital staff, pensions for the elderly, and social programs for the vulnerable. The initial support of the World Bank was increased by guarantees from the Netherlands for 80 million euros (equivalent to 89 million dollars) and from Sweden for 50 million dollars. The World Bank has also established a Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) to facilitate the channeling of donor grant resources to Ukraine, with contributions from the UK, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland totaling $ 134 million to date. The World Bank is calling for further grant contributions to the MDTF. In addition, Japan is linking $ 100 million in parallel funding to the support package. Emergency financing package spring amounts FREE support package for Ukraine (loan + guarantee): Supplementary loans Additional loan from IBRD for $ 350 million Guarantees: Netherlands for 80 million euros (equivalent to 89 million dollars)

Sweden for $ 50 million $ 489 million Grant Financing: The UK promises $ 100 million

Denmark pledges 20 million euros ($ 22 million equivalent)

An additional $ 12 million in combined commitments from Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland $ 134 million Parallel financing Japan offers $ 100 million in parallel related funding $ 100 million Total $ 723 million Consolidating development support is essential to simplify approval processes and maximize impact. The World Bank Group is taking swift action to support Ukraine and its people in the face of the extreme violence and disruption caused by the Russian occupation. said World Bank President David Malpass. The World Bank Group stands by the people of Ukraine and the region. This is the first of many steps we are taking to help address the broad human and economic impacts of this crisis. The World Bank Group is preparing a $ 3 billion bailout package for Ukraine in the coming months and additional support for neighboring countries accepting Ukrainian refugees. According to the UNHCR, since the beginning of the occupation, 1.7 million Ukrainians, mostly women, children and the elderly, have fled to neighboring countries. Medium- and long-term support will be needed to provide public services, both to refugees and host communities, and access to the labor market for refugees. The World Bank’s overall project portfolio in Ukraine supports improvements in basic public services, in areas such as water supply, sanitation, heating, energy, energy efficiency, roads, social protection, education and health care, and the development of private sector. Since Ukraine joined the World Bank in 1992, the Bank’s commitments to the country have reached more than $ 14 billion in some 90 projects and programs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2022/03/07/world-bank-mobilizes-an-emergency-financing-package-of-over-700-million-for-ukraine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos