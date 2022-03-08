Beyond understanding: Odessa prepared to see if Putin attacks the city with such resonance for Russians | Ukraine

Ttourist cafes are behind the barricades. The large opera house is surrounded by a wall of sandbags. Tank traps block approaches to Potemkin’s legendary footsteps. No one in Odessa can fully believe that Vladimir Putin will launch an attack on this city, a country linked to Russia by family, literary and cultural ties, a country with almost mythical resonance for many Russians.

But then Putin’s armed forces have done many things in recent days that seemed unimaginable just two weeks ago.

Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov (first plan) attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Unknown Marine Monument in 2017, as the city marks the 73rd anniversary of its liberation from Nazi occupiers. Photo: Arkhip Vereshchagin / Alamy

I do not know what kind of bastard, idiot or idiot you have to be to press the button for the rockets to land in Odessa, said the mayor, Gennady Trukhanov, in an interview in a building in the center of the city where he has. moved for security reasons. It is beyond the bounds of my understanding.

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron telephoned Putin to express intelligence concerns that an attack on Odessa would begin soon. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, also referred to the opportunity in one of his most recent video speeches to the nation, each given with increasing amounts of challenge and fatigue.

Defense preparations against Russian attacks in Odessa. Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The Russians have always come to Odessa. They have always felt only warmth in Odessa. Just sincerity. And now what? Bombs against Odessa? Artillery against Odessa? Missiles against Odessa? It will be a war crime. It will be a historic crime.

So far, the Russian invasion of southern Ukraine has largely saved Odessa, but military analysts suggest it is only a matter of time, especially if the Russians manage to take Mykolaiv further east. Monday morning saw a renewed barrage of missiles against the city as warships were moving ominously between the coast off Odessa and the annexed region of Crimea.

Every morning, the remaining inhabitants of Odessa wake up and check the progress of the warships and the status of Mykolaiv. Text messages advise them what to do in the event of an amphibious attack or an ongoing air strike.

In a recently renovated downtown dining hall, stalls offering new oysters, champagne and coffee have not functioned since the start of the Russian attack on Ukraine on 24 February.

Now, the hall is decorated with Ukrainian flags and anti-Russian slogans and serves as a classification point for military donations. Volunteers in orange jackets receive bags from locals who want to help the war effort.

We write in the Telegram what we need: medicine, sleeping bags, thermal clothes. Help from the west is coming, but in these first weeks we have to help them, said Nikolai Viknyanskyi, who runs a furniture business in Odessa and is now leading the donation campaign.

Every day, the center also coordinates about 8,000 hot meals, cooked in closed restaurants across the city, which are distributed to soldiers and territorial defense units.

Citizens fill sandbags for the front line, along the beach of the Black Sea city of Odessa. Photo: Blent Kl / AFP / Getty

The city, as any Odesan will notice in the first case, is a kind of special place. It enjoys a reputation as a center of hilarious laborers and labyrinthine talents and has often felt more like a city-state than a center of Ukrainian patriotism.

While there has certainly been an intensified interest in Ukrainian language and culture in the eight years since the Maidan revolution, especially among young people, Odessa is still a very different place from Kiev or cities in western Ukraine.

A poll in September last year showed that 68% of Odessa residents agreed with Vladimir Putin’s statement that Russians and Ukrainians are one people, while only 20% of people thought that Ukraine’s future was in integration with Europe. Thirty-eight percent called for closer ties with Russia and 27 percent for neutrality.

However, the events of the last two weeks may have changed such figures dramatically.

Ukrainian civilians knit camouflage nets by hand, surrounded by donated fabrics and stretched fishing nets. Photo: Scott Peterson / Getty Images

Trukhanov is a good example. Former member of President Viktor Yanukovych’s Party of Regions, Trukhanov has been prosecuted on corruption charges, links to organized crime and to Russia. He denies all charges and has been forced to deny repeated allegations that he had a Russian passport.

Now he has become an impossible champion of Ukrainian sovereignty. In response to Putin’s claim that the Russian military attack was intended to protect Russian speakers, Trukhanov asked a rhetorical question in a video address: Who the hell are you planning to protect here?

On Sunday, he wore the yellow striped stripe that shows Ukrainian forces in this fight over his jacket and a gray pointed cap over his forever furrowed eyebrow. He dismissed Putin’s claim that the war against Ukraine was a war of denationalization and said it was Putin’s Russia that was behaving like a fascist.

Security measures taken as part of defense preparations due to the ongoing Russian attacks in Ukraine, in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa. Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The bombing of Kharkiv. Who would do that? Only the Nazis, he said.

The events in Odessa in 2014 play a major role in the Russian narrative of a fascist Ukraine. After pro-Russian coordinated groups in many Ukrainian cities occupied government buildings during the spring, Ukrainian ultras responded to a violent pro-Russian march in Odessa. The result was a fire in the union building, which killed 48 people, most of them pro-Russians. The tragedy was immediately apprehended by the Kremlin, which described it as a premeditated fascist massacre.

In an angry televised speech warning of the current war, Putin specifically mentioned Odessa, noting that Russia knew the names of those responsible for the May 2014 tragedy and would do anything to punish them. The gruesome words reinforced Western intelligence claims that Russia had prepared lists of those to be arrested or killed in the event of an invasion.

The events of 2014 caused a clash between friends and family in Odessa. Boris Khersonsky, a 72-year-old poet, psychologist and philosopher, estimated that he lost more than half of his friends when he decided to take a pro-Ukrainian position.

I grew up speaking Russian, but after 2014 I sat down with a dictionary, he said. He now writes in both Russian and Ukrainian.

In light of the shocking attacks on civilians over the past two weeks, even many of those who remained strongly pro-Russian are reconsidering their beliefs.

Alexander Prigarin, an Odessa-based anthropologist, described his current condition as confusing. The events of 2014 had only strengthened his love for Russia, he said, but the sight of Russia attacking Ukrainian cities with rockets and missiles had completely hit him.

Chaos reigns around an evacuation train at Odessa Central Station. Photo: Blent Kl / AFP / Getty

It is a nightmare, a tragedy, a catastrophe, he said.

Khersonsky believes that the current war has brought many people to Odessa closer to Ukraine’s patriotic positions. Putin has worked hard to do that, he said.

At their home on the outskirts of the city, Khersonsky and his wife have turned a room into a makeshift bomb shelter, blocking windows with stacks of books to protect them from a possible Russian attack.

If Russia invades Odessa, the couple plans to leave as soon as possible. It is possible that within a month I will have to leave this house here and become homeless refugees, he really said.

Metal barricades placed on the streets of Odessa as part of defense preparations. Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Perhaps the most inexplicable aspect of Putin’s decision to invade is the idea, apparently based on a lack of understanding of how much Ukraine has changed in the last eight years, that locals in places like Odessa will welcome Russian troops with applause. cheerful and bouquets of flowers. .

Instead, images emerging from occupied southern cities like Kherson have shown that no matter how much air power Russia brings into conflict, the end of the game seems unclear. Brave unarmed Ukrainians confronted tanks and took to the streets waving Ukrainian flags, with Russian soldiers looking confused at the opposition of people who believed they were liberating.

They can capture the city. OK, and then what? Where are the resources to create an administration, to run the city? said Natalia Zhukova, a 42-year-old chess master and member of the local Odessa parliament. We will become partisans, she said.