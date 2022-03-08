China’s Russia problem – New York Times





As China has emerged as a power over the past decade, it has taken advantage of the political turmoil among its global rivals. The United States staged a Pacific trade pact aimed at opposing China’s rise and then refused to ratify that very pact because of domestic policy. The US also alienated old allies in Europe with the policy of Donald Trumps America First. The European Union has been even more chaotic, with the departure of one of its largest members, Britain. China, all the time, has strengthened its economic ties with countries around the world. Chinese leaders have been thrilled by the contrast between their apparent competence and the disorganization of the West. It seemed to envision a new international order in which China would compete with the US for supremacy. This scenario still seems possible. But the Russian occupation of Ukraine has complicated it. War is arguably the most problematic international development for China in years.

It has united most of the rest of the world, including the US, EU, Britain and Japan in support of Ukraine, with a diplomatic courage that these countries have often lacked in recent years. Chinese leaders, on the other hand, are in a partnership with the world’s new villain, Vladimir Putin. This is a crisis and an opportunity, Ryan Hass told me, who oversaw China’s policy in the Obama administration’s National Security Council. The part of the crisis is clear: a brutal invasion is killing Ukrainians and Russian soldiers and potentially destroying Ukraine as a country. As terrible as the war may be, the possibility is real: the relative isolation of Russia and China offers a chance to help defeat Russia in the short term and to control the rise of an authoritarian China in the longer term. Ten times bigger China and Russia share some major interests. They would both like American influence to wane so that they can have a freer hand to dominate their regions and exert global influence. These common interests help explain why Xi Jinping and Putin issued a joint statement last month, declaring their countries’ friendship and sharply criticizing the US. Both share the belief that the United States is determined to prevent the ascent of their countries, Amy Qin, who covers China, told The Times. And they have signaled a desire to see a world order in which Washington’s influence is greatly diminished. But the China-Russia relationship also has its limits and tensions. The two countries compete for influence, in Asia and elsewhere, and have fundamentally different diplomatic strategies.

China is trying to shape and lead the existing world order. It benefits immensely from international stability, said Fareed Zakaria, a foreign policy journalist. As The Timess Thomas Friedman wrote, Peace has been very good for China. Russia is even weaker and less satisfied with the latest developments. Putin may dream of restoring the greatness of the Soviet era, Paul Krugman wrote yesterday, but China’s economy, which was roughly the same as that of Russia 30 years ago, is now 10 times larger. Today, the Russian economy revolves mainly around energy exports, giving it an incentive to foster political instability; Oil prices often rise when the world is volatile. Putin is a kind of arsonist of the system, Hass said. China’s interests are not advanced by this.

The war in Ukraine obviously surprised Chinese officials, at least in its extent. They did not anticipate a full-scale invasion, said Yun Sun, director of China’s program at the Stimson Center, a research institute. This helps to explain why China has left Russia over the past two weeks, as my colleagues Chris Buckley and Steven Lee Myers write: She has softened her tone, expressing grief for the civilian victims. It has presented itself as an impartial party, calling for peace talks and an end to the war as soon as possible. These subtle changes are a sign that China is not entirely satisfied with Putin’s chaos. It risks strengthening the alliance of democracies that President Biden has called for. It risks reminding the US and its allies that they have more in common than differences. Xis’s growing reach with Moscow presents something like Catch-22 for China, Jude Blanchette and Bonny Lin wrote in Foreign Affairs. As it competes with the West for global order, Russia becomes a more attractive security partner. But by straining relations with Russia and choosing to do so amid a crisis provoked by Putin, Beijing is inviting offenses it can not afford. Leva Xis And how can this help Ukraine? Recent sanctions on the Russian economy have hurt it and left it dependent on China to buy Russian goods, sell goods to Russian consumers and businesses, lend to Russian banks and more. If Xi believed that the war in Ukraine was hurting China, he could do something about it.

China does not need to condemn Russia out loud, Hass said. They can simply choose to be prudent about what they trade and invest in. Xi is one of the few influential people in the world over Putin. Xi also has reason to be wary of the uncertainty and chaos that Putin’s war has created.

