Prime Minister Alberta surprises his Twitter account limited to some through ‘self-blocking’: Kenney’s office

Some Albertans following Prime Minister Jason Kenney on Twitter received a surprise announcement Monday afternoon: they were automatically blocked.

This prevented Albertans from viewing the prime minister’s social media account, where he frequently posts news releases, live broadcasts of press conferences and even messages to other politicians, such as when he wished opposition leader Rachel Notley a speedy recovery. after she announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

As of publication, Kenney had about 304,000 followers.

Read more: Access to Twitter is restricted in Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine

According to the social media platform website, an automatic block is a feature that Twitter is experimenting with as part of its security mode, detecting and blocking potentially harmful language or repetitive and unwanted interactions.

Autoblock is a Twitter way to help people control unwanted interactions. When someone is in security mode, Twitter automatically blocks another account involved in potentially abusive or unwanted behavior, reads a frequently asked question page. If you are automatically blocked, you will be automatically blocked for seven days.

The story goes down the ad

The prime minister’s press secretary confirmed to Global News that the move had not been prompted by the prime minister or his office and caught them by surprise. The Prime Minister’s Office is reviewing it, according to the press secretary.

















1:39

Twitter fight over Legault and English rights lawyer Marlene Jennings





Twitter fight between Legault and English lawyer Marlene Jennings, February 25, 2022



It was also a surprise to Albertans who have been critics and supporters of Kenney.

Twitter has ‘automatically blocked’ me from ‘spam’. I can no longer retweet Kenney, whom I support, Linda_T wrote on Twitter.

Expect more from this.

I’ve been doing tweets over the last few days that are very * pro * Kenney.

Twitter can call it spam and stop me.

Poilievre is next – Linda_T (@ t7_linda) March 7, 2022

The story goes down the ad

I have never personally sworn, denigrated or insulted (Jason Kenney), Jason Scott has posted on Twitter. I demanded accountability and transparency. I challenged Kenney to his posts and policies. I asked for better. And now I’m stuck.

Trends Putin critic Navalny helps Canada on latest Russian sanctions list, Trudeau says

“Freedom Convoy” organizer Tamara Lich was released on bail

And at least one journalist was caught in the autoblock net.

“I almost never interacted / labeled Jason Kenney,” Adam Louis i Agassiz Harrison Observer posted on Twitter. “Very strange.”

I almost never interacted / labeled Jason Kenney. As I understand it, this is something Twitter is doing and has nothing to do with either the Prime Minister or his office. I will let you know when I have more information. Very strange. pic.twitter.com/bTkhEOqJZp – Adam Louis (@ adamEditor18) March 7, 2022

“Is there a political science term when the prime minister of your province is automatically blocked from Twitter?” asked Yasmeen Abu-Laban, a professor of political science at the University of Alberta on Twitter. Abu-Laban is also the Chair of Canada’s Citizenship and Human Rights Policy Research.

The story goes down the ad

Jamie Boisvenue, an epidemiologist and PhD student in the School of Public Health at the University of Alberta, assumed his automatic lock was the result of presenting real-world evidence of why the end of Alberta’s (public health) mandates was misdirected.

But this is not necessarily how an auto-lock or security mode works.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that the default setting for security mode is inactive.

Default setting for Twitter security mode.

flyer / Twitter



Twitter introduced the security mode feature on half of Canadian accounts on February 15, after it began testing the feature in September 2021. Half of the accounts in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand also took over in mid-February.

In early fall, senior product manager Jarrod Doherty explained some of the ways autoblocks work:

The story goes down the ad

When the feature is enabled in your settings, our systems will evaluate the likelihood of a negative commitment considering the content of the Tweet and the relationship between the author and the Tweet response. Our technology takes into account existing relationships, so accounts you often track or interact with will not be automatically blocked, Doherty wrote.

In its FAQ, Twitter acknowledges that its automatic blocking technology is imperfect. It also says that the account that uses Safety Mode can undo any auto-blocking errors at any time.