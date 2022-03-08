NB COVID-19 Summary: 2 deaths, hospitalizations and ICU cases continue to rise

Two other New Brunswickers with COVID-19 have died, hospitalizations and ICU cases have continued to rise over the past three days, along with seven-day averages, the dashboard shows.

The latest deaths were two people from the Saint John region, Zone 2, one in the 70s and the other in the 80s.

There are 100 people in the hospital, an increase of eight from Friday, including 46 who were admitted for COVID-19 and 54 who were initially admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

Nine people need intensive care, more than one and four of whom are in ventilators.

The seven-day average of COVID-related hospitalizations jumped to 109 on Monday from 89 on Friday, according to remote.

The seven-day average of people seeking intensive care, which had remained stable for four days, also increased to six out of four.

New Brunswick is set to lift all COVID restrictions, including mask mandates and collection limits, next Monday when the emergency order ends.

When the province announced the pending changes on Feb. 24, 77 people were hospitalized, including five in intensive care.

New Brunswick reported two deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, a week before the mandatory order is expected to be lifted. (CBC News)

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief health officer, said at the time that the modeling showed that “we will probably see some increase” in cases and hospitalizations “here and there” as restrictions are lifted, but they will not be “extraordinary”. . “

Russell did not say whether any specific hospitalization or case rate would trigger a reversal of restrictions.

“Given the information we have today, we can only talk about what is happening now,” she said.

Three people aged 19 and under are among those hospitalized. There are also five people in their 20s, six in their 30s, seven in their 40s, six in their 50s, 19 in their 60s, 22 in their 70s, 17 in their 80s. at and six in the 90s.

Of those in the ICU, one is in his 40s, five are in their 60s and three are in their 70s.

Across the province, 580 healthcare workers are now out of work, isolating themselves after testing positive for COVID-19, 39 more than on Friday. These include 301 with Horizon Health Network, 191 with Vital Health Network and 88 with Extra-Mural and New Brunswick Ambulance.

Hospital occupancy decreased to 90 percent from 92 percent, while ICU occupancy remained unchanged at 69 percent.

Public Health confirmed 1,133 new cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Monday through laboratory-based PCR tests, putting the number of active cases at 4,061, an increase of 169.

Another 1277 people self-reported that they tested positive in rapid tests.

Of the cases confirmed by PCR, 61 are aged nine years and under and 65 are aged 10 to 19 years.

Regional breakdown of PCR-confirmed cases includes:

Moncton Region, Area 1

St. John’s Region, Area 2

Fredericton Region, Area 3

Edmundston Region, Area 4

Campbellton Region, Area 5

Bathurst Region, Area 6

Miramichi Region, Area 7

60 new cases and 175 active cases

As of Monday, 50.5 percent of qualified New Brunswickers had received their boost dose of COVID-19 vaccine, up from 50.3 percent on Friday, 87.2 percent received two doses of the vaccine, unchanged, and 92.9 percent also received one dose. unchanged.

A total of 742,089 PCR tests have been performed to date, including 3,647 between Saturday and Monday.

New Brunswick has had 40,070 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, with 35,696 cures to date and 311 COVID-19-related deaths.

COVID Atlantic Summary

Prince Edward Island has overtaken New Brunswick for the total number of active COVID-19 cases. The PEI reported a total of 4,241 active cases on Monday, with 1,327 new cases since the last update on Friday. Two people are in hospital due to COVID-19 and seven others were admitted for other reasons and later tested positive.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two more COVID-related deaths over the weekend, and hospitalizations jumped to their highest point in nearly a month on Monday. There are now 25 people hospitalized due to the virus, five of them in critical care. A total of 1,244 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since Friday, putting the number of active cases in the province at 3,216.

Nova Scotia, in its latest report Friday, reported four deaths related to COVID-19 and 45 people in designated COVID-19 hospital units, including 13 in intensive care. There were 294 new laboratory-confirmed cases, for a number of 2,650 active cases.

Cruise ship passengers, crew must be fully vaccinated

All passengers and crew of cruise ships will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when ships begin to anchor in Port Saint John this spring.

It is part of new measures for COVID-19 announced by the federal government on Monday for the return of cruise ships to Canadian waters next month for the 2022 season.

Passengers will need to take a molecular test for COVID-19 within 72 hours of boarding or undergo an antigen test within one day of boarding, said Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

The same rule applies to passengers disembarking from a cruise ship in Canada.

Cruise ships, some capable of carrying 5,000 passengers, are expected to return to Saint John this year. (Andrew Vaughan / Canadian Press)

Cruise ship operators will be required to inspect vaccination tests and pre-board test results, test suspected cases, isolate positive cases, test close positive case contacts, Alghabra said.

They will also be required to report symptomatic or positive passengers or crew to Transport Canada, the Canada Public Health Agency, port and local public health unit.

Symptomatic or positive passengers may expect to be isolated on board the ship and will not be able to participate in communal activities.

At the end of their voyage, it will be the responsibility of the voyage line to arrange safe isolation accommodations for COVID-19.

The Canadian Border Services Agency will ensure that “strong” rules are followed, Alghabra said.

The framework was developed with federal, provincial and local public health agencies, the US government and the cruise industry, he said.

We are also arranging our travel tips for Canadians taking cruises and continue to advise travelers to proceed with caution. – Omar Alghabra, Federal Minister of Transport

No cruise ships have stopped in Saint John since 2020, when the pandemic limited travel.

The first ship of the season is scheduled for May 4, when the Pearl Mist will sail in port.

A total of 69 cruise ships are expected.

The cruise ship industry represents more than $ 4 billion a year for the country’s economy, Alghabra noted. It supports about 30,000 jobs.

“We are also adjusting our travel tips for Canadians taking cruises and continue to advise travelers to proceed with caution,” he said.

COVID-19 can be easily spread among people nearby, and the chance of becoming infected with COVID-19 on cruise ships is “very high, even if you have completed a series of COVID-19 vaccines,” the federal government said.website states.

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated against COVID and those at higher risk for developing serious illness or COVID results “should avoid cruise ship travel”.

If people are on a cruise outside Canada and an explosion occurs, they may be subject to quarantine procedures on the ship or in a foreign country and “the scope of consular services available on cruise ships may be severely limited by local authorities, in particular “in quarantine situations,” the government warns.

Any medical care can be “very expensive” and people can immediately have cash.

“The Government of Canada will not pay your medical bills, including costs associated with COVID-19 or medical evacuation.”

“Those who test positive while abroad are expected to wait at least 10 days after taking the test before entering Canada.”

Infected Canadians will not leave at a land border, but could face fines of up to $ 5,000 for violating the rules.

Businesses face difficult decisions

New Brunswick businesses may choose to hold COVID-19 mandates after the province lifts all restrictions next week, but some restaurant owners say making that decision is not so simple.

Mike Babineau, president of Downtown Fredericton Inc., and owner of several restaurants in the city, says it is impossible to calm everyone down and it is a very busy environment, with some people seeing calls in both directions as a personal insult .

Babineau says they are doing their best to make everyone feel comfortable.

“We’re in the customer service business. So if someone comes in, would like a little more space, or want our server to put on a mask or, you know, any of the above, we’ll do what we can “to satisfy these customers,” he said.

“We are a safe place to be. We want our customers to come back and see us. And so far, according to the figures, they are coming out. So I think we are in a good place.”

The province is set to lift all COVID restrictions, including mask mandates and collection limits, on March 14, when the emergency order ends.

Babineau says he has decided to follow the direction of Public Health, as he has done throughout the pandemic.

This means that his restaurants no longer control the vaccine status of customers and they will move forward with the requirements for the removal of masks on March 14th.

CBSA resumes normal service at 2 NBairports

The Canadian Border Services Agency has resumed normal service hours at two New Brunswicka airports, as of Monday.

CBSA services at Fredericton International Airport and St. John’s Airport are again available from 8 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Sunday.

Services at these airports have been reduced since July 2020 as a COVID-19 related measure.

The CBSA only operated from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at Fredericton Airport, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week at Saint John’s Airport.

Normal service has also resumed at Charlottetown Airport on Prince Edward Island at 8am to midnight, Monday through Sunday.