UK faces huge EU bill for Chinese import fraud | European Union

The British government faces a serious charge against the EU after the European Court of Justice ruled that it had been negligent in allowing criminal gangs to flood European markets with cheap Chinese-made clothes and shoes.

Announcing its final decision on Tuesday, the court concluded that the UK as a member state had not fulfilled its obligations under EU law to combat fraud and collect the exact amount of customs duties and VAT for Chinese imported goods. Failures by HMRC date from 2011 to 2017.

Under the withdrawal agreement signed by Boris Johnson, the United Kingdom remains subject to the jurisdiction of the ECJ for any breach of EU law during its time as a member state. The European Commission has demanded that from 2018 oblige the United Kingdom to pay more than 2 billion (1.7 billion) in compensation to the EU budget.

The complaint emerged in 2017, when the EU anti-fraud office said British authorities had allowed criminals to evade customs by making false claims about clothes and shoes imported from China. He found that more than half of all textiles and footwear imported to the UK from China were below the lowest acceptable prices.

In a crackdown on the government, the EU Supreme Court upheld the appeal, finding that the UK had failed to meet its obligations under EU law by failing to implement effective customs control measures or failing to account for the exact amounts of customs duties.

He also said that the British government had failed to provide EU officials with all the information needed to calculate the amount of money owed to them.

But this was not a complete victory for the commission, which had demanded a $ 2.7 billion payment from the UK government to cover the EU’s losses. The court said the commissions’ calculations had not met the required legal standard and instructed EU officials to recalculate the losses based on the recommendations in the decision.

The UK can not appeal against this final decision, but has the right to challenge the commission on how much money it should pay to the EU budget once a revised bill is published. The British government has also been ordered to pay four-fifths of the legal fees of the commissions.

The issue came after a 2005 decision backed by then-EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson to remove quotas for textiles and clothing from all WTO countries, including China. In the years that followed, EU fraud officials worried that shell companies were using fake bills that underestimated Chinese-made clothes and shoes. In 2014, the EU anti-fraud office launched Operation Snake to check import declarations, which included a method of calculating undervalued goods.

British customs officials refused to use the EU method, arguing that it was counterproductive and disproportionate. In court, the UK defense team said its customs officers had done all that was required to combat fraud, claiming that EU law did not mandate any method of calculating undervalued goods. The government was supported by six member states: Belgium, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Portugal and Slovakia.

The court, however, sided with EU officials, suggesting that the UK should have used the EU-wide method set by the anti-fraud bloc office, Olaf.

In a statement, the court said: According to Olaf, fraudulent imports were increasing significantly in the UK due to the inadequate nature of controls carried out by the UK customs authorities, encouraging the relocation of fraudulent operations from other Member States to the UK. United.

A UK government spokesman said they would consider the trial and respond fully in a timely manner, adding: “All the while, we have found that we have taken reasonable and proportionate steps to tackle fraud in words and that the Commission has greatly overestimated the size and severity of the alleged fraud.

The UK always and continues to take customs fraud very seriously and evolves its response as new threats emerge.