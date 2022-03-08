Alberta will temporarily remove the gas tax of 13 cents per liter

Kenney also announced a $ 150 discount that will be applied directly to electricity bills Photo by Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Content of the article Albertans will receive relief worth 13 cents per liter at pumps starting April 1st.

Content of the article Prime Minister Jason Kenney made the announcement Monday, noting that the complete elimination of the provincial gas tax will be activated when the price of the West Texas Intermediate is more than $ 90 a barrel. When the WTI price is below $ 80 a barrel, the fuel tax will be in effect. WTI is currently moving around $ 118 a barrel. Here we are, after two years we have often lived apart, isolated as a result of the pandemic limitations, just when life has started to return to normal and now all of a sudden people are worried about how they will pay to fill their gas tank and buy their groceries, said Kenney, who estimates the savings for Albertans in the fuel tax are about $ 1.3 billion. Motor Mouth: Is gas really going to two dollars per liter in Canada? Forget $ 2 per liter: Vancouver Metro gas prices are going beyond

Content of the article Kenney also announced a $ 150 discount that will be applied directly to electricity bills, although there is no real timeframe attached to the discount, only that it will be implemented once the government passes the required legislation. The program is expected to cost the province about $ 280m. The discount program will consist of three $ 50 monthly discounts to cover high costs during January, February and March. It will apply fairly to electricity bills. If you pay an electricity bill, you will see this discount on it, said Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity. Last week, Kenney said he would consider such programs if the federal government delayed implementing the carbon tax increase. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not committed to any changes to the carbon tax program, and the increase this year is expected to cost Albanians an extra 2.2 cents per liter.

Content of the article Kenney said this will leave the net difference of about 10 cents per liter. The abolition of the gas tax will be reviewed on a quarterly basis. There is no guarantee that gas will be cheaper, as there is nothing that requires gas stations to leave prices where they are and collect 13 cents per liter themselves. Kenney said they will do everything they can to put pressure on them to make sure the savings are there and noted market pressures should also help in this process. Alberta currently has the lowest gas prices in the country, according toGasBuddy.com, with an average for regular gas at $ 1.58.9 per liter. BC has the highest prices in the country with an average of $ 1.94 and some stations that sell gas at more than $ 2 per liter. The national average is $ 1.79.6. In Calgary, the average cost per liter is $ 1.59.9, 12.6 cents per liter over the past week. It is the highest ever recorded in the city.

Content of the article Trevor Tombe, a professor of economics at the University of Calgary, said the carbon tax delay would have very little impact on the cost of gas and that the biggest driver is the global price of oil. The price of gas will dramatically affect the cost of living, he said. He estimated that any increase in global oil prices of 10 dollars per barrel, increases the overall inflation rate by about 0.4 percentage points. We can easily see only gasoline contributing one or two full percentage points to inflation, just for March, Tombe said. This would be like the inflation target of all condensed years in a whole month, just for March. Contrary to the focus on market intervention, the best thing the government can do to offset the rising cost of living is to put money in the hands of Albertans, he said, noting that the province did so by lowering the cost of living. electricity.

Content of the article NDP Energy critic Kathleen Ganley called the two programs sadly insufficient to address financial impacts on Albertans as they face rising energy costs. She also reiterated the limitation of natural gas to $ 6.50 per gigajoule, as warned in the budget, will have very little impact. Were pleased to see actions for fuel prices; “I think this is a step in the right direction,” she said. But in general, I think they were not happy with what was brought and I think the Albertans deserve and need more. Energy prices continue to skyrocket with the Russian occupation of Ukraine and will only continue to rise when accompanied by other supply chain issues. It is also responsible for much of the growing pressure on international natural gas markets as Europe seeks to sever ties with Russia.

Content of the article Kenney said this should be an incentive for the U.S. and other countries to turn to Canada for oil and gas, rather than looking to other nations, like the dictatorship of Venezuela or Saudi Arabia and Iran. He will try to utilize this in a renewed commitment to revitalize the Keystone XL pipeline. Tombe said while this is a policy that needs more thought, Alberta is unable to turn a key and replace Russian oil supplies. It does not mean that we should not pursue aggressive sanctions in this case, but we should not dilute ourselves thinking that it will compensate for the increase in energy prices we are seeing, he said. With folder by Lisa Johnson

