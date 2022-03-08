International
The Manly Dam has overflowed, putting thousands on flood alert: Here’s What You Need to Know About Sydney Dams
Thousands of Sydney residents have been told to be ready to evacuate after Manly Dam threatened to flood on Tuesday amid heavy rain and storms.
A red alert was issued for the dam in northern Sydney, prompting an “leave now” evacuation order for 800 homes in the lower areas below. An hour later, after a drop in water level, the warning was reduced to amber and nearby residents were told they were ready to evacuate.
“The rain and storms are not over yet,” said SES commissioner Carlene York. “Today there is a possibility that [the dam] we can go to that area and we can go back to that evacuation order. “
According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) around 15:30, 50 to 100 mm of rain was recorded in the northern suburbs, being pushed towards the Central Coast since 9 o’clock in the morning.
A flood warning for homes and businesses near the Narrabeen Lagoon has also been issued, with residents advised to evacuate via Pittwater Road by 7pm.
With heavy rain continuing across the city, here’s what you need to know about the Sydney dam system and what you can do to prepare.
What happened in Manly?
Unlike the large Warragamba Dam which supplies most of Sydney’s water, the Manly Dam and its surrounding bushy area are now mainly used for recreation, including swimming, water skiing, kayaking and hiking.
The dam, located near Manly Vale and Allambie Heights, was built in 1892 to supply water to Manly and surrounding areas and expanded steadily as demand in the area increased. By 1929, due to rapid population growth, its use as a water source was gradually phased out.
It is now listed in the heritage as an example of dam construction in the 19th century.
On Tuesday, with relentless storms and heavy rainfall, it began to fill. NSW SES received information that the dam had reached the red level, prompting an evacuation order. But as details were confirmed, SES spokesman Greg Nash says they received word that “the data were not actually as high as expected”.
The current level of amber means that SES is continuing to monitor the ingress of water into that dam. “If it gets back to a point where it meets the criteria where it will exceed, then we will issue a proper warning,” Nash says.
“Overpass” refers to a situation where the entire dam begins to overflow, Nash explains, “when there is simply too much water behind the dam, it goes to the bottom and there is a lot of leakage downstream.”
The York Commissioner told the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday that there was no risk of the dam wall breaking.
What about other Sydney dams?
There are 21 storage dams in Greater Sydney managed by WaterNSW, 11 of which are considered large.
All but two of Sydney’s two major dams have reached 100 per cent capacity, according to WaterNSW, with the Prospect Dam in western Sydney and the Blue Mountains Dams at 97.4 per cent and 99.9 per cent full respectively.
Capacity of Sydney main dams
- Warragamba Dam: 100 percent
- Woronora Dam: 100 percent
- Avon Dam: 100 percent
- Cataract dam: 100 percent
- Dams lines: 100 percent
- Nepean Dam: 100 percent
- Prospect Dam: 97.4 percent
- Wingecarribee Reservoir: 100 percent
- Fitzroy Falls Reservoir: 100 percent
- Tallowa Dam: 100 percent
- Blue Mountain Dams: 99.9 percent
The largest of all is the Warragamba Dam in southwestern Sydney, which supplies more than 80 percent of Sydney’s water. It has been flooding since last week and continues to flood.
Loading
Last week the dam was pouring at a speed of more than 300 gigalitres per day, with the peak of March 2021 set at 440 gigalitres per day.
In the 24 hours until 9 o’clock on Tuesday morning, 48.3 mm of rain fell in the catchment. Since then, rain has continued to hit Sydney with rapid flooding to the west, southwest and northwest of Sydney, as well as to the northern beaches, with heavy rain likely to continue until the early hours of Wednesday. .
Will more dams ‘overtake’ in the coming days?
All dams in New South Wales could be at risk of overcoming, Nash says, because of the highly localized nature of the storms.
“Because the soil is already wet, even a small period of heavy rain if it is in the right catchment area for any dam, can cause a rapid inflow into the dam system or the river system, which will then travel downstream and can cause problems, “he says.
“There are established procedures where we have set certain incentive points for certain dams. If we receive these triggers and notifications, then we have plans that we can promote.”
He advises anyone in the lowlands or near dams and rivers to have an evacuation plan ready to launch. “Know where to go and what to take with you, that’s half the battle,” he says.
