Sumy: International students in Ukrainian city tell of despair | Ukraine

In the wake of the ongoing bombings and airstrikes, more than 1,200 international students remain stranded in the besieged city of Sumy in eastern Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to evacuate them and establish a safe corridor appear to have stalled.

Many of the students have run out of water, have occasionally turned to boiling ice and are running out of food. In their desperation, many are considering making a treacherous trip out of town to Poltava, 110 miles south.

Ukrainian soldiers have warned students trying to leave to stay in hostels. The journey passes dangerously near the fighting on the outskirts of Sumy. However, some students felt they had no choice.

Last Thursday Oluwaseun Adefemi, a Nigerian medical student in his 20s and three of his friends paid a driver $ 1600 (1220), several times the usual fee, and left.

My heart was pounding, I did not know what to do, but I knew I had to leave. The main road to the city was bombed, the train station was bombed. But we finally heard there was another way through the woods, he said.

That day the driver called me to tell me he was in front of the guesthouse. I had not taken a shower, I had not brushed my teeth, my luggage was not full. I basically left everything, just packed up the paperwork and started running towards the car.

At checkpoints controlled by Ukrainian soldiers, the driver told troops he was taking students to a security zone near the outskirts of the city.

Then, when we started going to the suburbs, everything seemed much more real. Armored tanks, destroyed buses were destroyed. Blood stains everywhere on earth. Cars that had been mashed, like armored tanks passed over them.

There was a burial, by some soldiers. I did not know who the soldiers were, but they were burying someone.

Footage filmed by Oluwaseun Adefemi as he and his friends hurried through the forest, avoiding the main roads, to escape from Sumy. Photo: Oluwaseun Adefemi

They then drove, speeding through the snow-covered forest, parallel to the main roads to Poltova, which were unsafe to drive.

Sometimes you could see the main roads through the forest. We saw armored tanks, soldiers sending weapons. Sometimes we saw that they were Ukrainians because they had a belt around their arm in the color of their flag.

Sometimes we saw young people, 18, 19, 20 years old, with guns in their hands, ready to fight. We did not follow the streets where we thought the Russians were. I was 80 or 90% sure that if they saw us they would shoot us in the eye.

The driver of Adefemis was a 36-year-old Ukrainian. He was tense. It was clear that he was afraid. He was going with tremendous speed. The ground was covered with snow, he was trying to control the car by speeding.

For long periods of travel they lost the net and were dazzling through the woods.

After two hours of driving, they finally arrived in a nearby town where things felt calmer. We knocked down the windows. He played music, something Ukrainian. Calmed down, speed slowed down, seemed calm. We were approaching Poltava.

The next day Adefemi traveled to the Hungarian border and on Sunday arrived in Budapest, where he is staying with a relative. The trip seemed like an impossible mission, he said, with some points where it was thought they could accelerate into military conflict.

We are stuck

Renish Joseph, from Kerala, India, is a student coordinator at Sumy State University and has lived in Ukraine for 10 years. He is currently staying at the university hotel with his Ukrainian wife and their two-month-old baby. He said there was no running water in the hotel for days and tensions were high.

Things are bad here, tomorrow will be our 15th day, said Joseph. These are students who are only 17 or 18 years old, this is the first time in their lives that they face such a situation. This fight comes after two years of confrontation with Covid, so the students are very depressed and very physically and mentally exhausted.

Every day they hope that today they will be evacuated and when that does not happen, they become more and more desperate and lose all hope. Some students have started to experience bad psychological problems. At night, they will start crying or walking around.

With no running water to drink, showers or toilets, Joseph said students depended on volunteers who came to the hostel every day with thousands of gallons of water. Students are collecting it in water bottles and using it for everything, drinks and personal hygiene. She is desperate.

He said they went out for food early in the morning but had to stand in line for hours outside the supermarkets at low temperatures and the food supplies inside the shops were running out.

So far, Jospeh said the fighting had remained on the outskirts of Sumy and was not in the city, but he was concerned that a perception among locals that foreign students might be rich might endanger them.

“Everyone has a gun and we’m worried because we’re brown-skinned strangers, so we’re very visible and so anything can happen to us,” he said.

For now we are safe, but we have heard that the robberies have started, so I do not think we will be safe here for long.

While the Indian government has announced an evacuation plan to get students out through the Polish border town of Poltava, which is about 150 miles away, and told them to be ready in a brief announcement, so far it has been very dangerous to implement. Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on Monday, TS Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said that India was deeply concerned that despite our repeated calls for both Russia and Ukraine, the corridor of safe for our trapped students in Sumy was not realized.

There are only four to five roads we can leave the city and all are blocked by fighting, Joseph said. The Russian border is only 40 km [25 miles] away, but we can not travel to Russia because the Ukrainians will not allow it. So we are stuck.