Priti Patel is accused of deceiving MPs about Ukrainian refugees | refuGees
Priti Patel has been accused by a senior Conservative MP of defrauding the House of Commons of exaggerating government assistance to Ukrainian refugees as the government came under pressure from its MPs to immediately ease visa restrictions.
The allegation, which the MP said would usually be a matter of resignation, was made as conservative colleagues lined up in parliament to condemn the Home Office for delaying visa applications for those fleeing the Russian armed forces.
The reaction of the deputies, after it was revealed that the United Kingdom has so far issued 500 visas for Ukrainian citizens seeking asylum, came after Boris Johnson insisted that the UK would be as generous as possible for Ukrainians fleeing Russian occupation. .
At a Commons session where Patel did not attend, Sir Roger Gale, MP for North Thanet, said the interior secretary had told lawmakers Monday that a visa application center had been set up for Ukrainians in Calais, where they had gathered. several hundred Ukrainians.
He said: In response to my question yesterday, the Secretary of the Interior said: I have already made it clear as to the visa application center that has now been set up on the way to Calais that we have staff in Calais.
This was untrue and under any normal administration that in itself would be a resignation [matter].
On Monday afternoon, there were still signs in Calais asking refugees to go to the centers in Paris or Brussels.
Home Office Secretary Kevin Foster responded by pointing out that Patel had also said Monday that a new visa processing center would be set up soon.
I understand that the interior secretary clarified her comments yesterday. There is a reason why we believe it is fair that key security checks be done before people get here in the UK, he said.
Foster said a new processing center in Lille was expected to be set up within the next 24 hours, and the Home Office hopes to arrange transportation for the 75-mile journey from Calais.
A number of Conservative MPs criticized the Home Office’s response to the war. Alec Shelbrooke, the Conservative MP for Elmet and Rothwell, demanded that the Interior Ministry take control of processing visa applications for Ukrainian refugees.
Does the Home Office acknowledge that this is a war that has not been seen in Europe for 80 years? We do not want to stay in this house and listen to plans and processes, we want dates, we want action This is a shame, he said.
Conservative MP Julian Sturdy said his constituents in York Outer were willing and willing to offer help, adding: The only obstacle to their support seems to be the Home Office bureaucracy.
Now is not the time to mark the box and the bureaucracy.
Former Secretary of State Steve Brine, MP for Winchester, said his constituents believed the government’s response was too robotic.
Labors’ Yvette Cooper, the shadow interior secretary, said that while other countries were supporting hundreds of thousands of people, 600 people seeking to reach the UK had returned to Calais.
Most want to stay close to home, but some want to come here to join family or friends, and we need to help them; instead, most people are still being kept under control by our Home Office bureaucracy or are leaving, she said.
Johnson told the cabinet on Tuesday that the UK would be as generous as we can in its support for Ukrainian refugees, a spokesman for number 10 said.
The Secretary of Defense, Ben Wallace, previously admitted that the process for bringing Ukrainian refugees to the UK was not fast enough and that it had become more difficult by sending refugees to Paris from Calais.
Wallace expressed disappointment when asked about visa issues and said he was not the Secretary of the Interior, but that he was assured that changes would be made.
Wallace said the Department of Defense would provide operational support for visa processing, but acknowledged that the process had flaws.
It’s hard for those people why not? to go all the way to Paris, Wallace told BBC Breakfast. We need to improve it, I know the interior secretary has doubled, or tripled in some cases, more people in different processing centers. We can do more, we will do more.
