It came too late: Chinese students fleeing Ukraine criticize embassy response | China

MEShortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Yang Yanhua *, a 22-year-old classical music student in Kiev, called the Chinese embassy in the city for help. Tried a few times but the line was busy.

I do not know why the embassy did not tell us that war would break out when other countries advised their citizens to leave days ago, he said. Yang is not his real name – he then followed the university’s emergency protocols and took refuge in a bomb shelter. Days later a rescue route began circulating among his friends. He decided to follow the instructions and leave on his own.

Almost two weeks before Russia acted as described by the Chinese media as countries of special military operations, including Great Britain and Canada, advised their citizens to leave Ukraine. But in the case of China, which had about 6,000 citizens in the country, just one day after the outbreak of war, the embassy Suggested its citizens to leave.

At the time they knew [the war was to break out], it was already too late to evacuate, said Yun Sun, director of China’s program at the Stimson Center in Washington. By the time the war broke out, many high-profile Chinese experts and media had insisted that the western prediction of an invasion was false news.

Broken glass after shelling by the Russian army in Kiev. Photo: Ukrinform / Rex / Shutterstock

China said Monday that most of its citizens had fled Ukraine. At the annual press conference with Chinese and foreign journalists in Beijing on the same day, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told millions of his citizens abroad that the place is always on your back answering a question from the Xinhua news agency. The answer was later was widely published in the Chinese media.

However, as state media praised the diplomatic mission for his work, his response since the war has also drawn much criticism from some Ukrainian-based Chinese students who spent days stranded in bomb shelters in a foreign country. hit by war. They say embassies slow down confusing advice and messages, including advising them to display a Chinese flag on their vehicles, then a day later telling them to not display identifying symbols in contrast to the image of order and control that Beijing had tried to project over the years.

For a long time, Chinese state agencies as well as state-sponsored media have adopted an opportunistic approach to using any event as an opportunity to advance propaganda goals, said Ling Li, an expert on Chinese politics and law at the University. of Vienna.

This is exactly what happened when the embassy withdrew its previous advice after realizing how negatively a pro-Russian attitude is viewed by Ukrainians and the international community, which apparently was not taken into account at all when it hastily gave the first advice.

On Tuesday, an embassy employee told the Guardian to find other ways to contact the embassy for a response to this article, as its line was only for Chinese nationals based in Ukraine. But when asked which department could answer media questions, he said the embassy did not have such a department.

The embassy said last week that it began evacuating the first batch of Chinese nationals in the late evening of February 28th. And we an interview with the Beijing-based Global Times on the same day, an official explained the logistical challenge in withdrawing citizens while the war was raging.

A difficult and lonely escape

A pedestrian crosses the street in front of the Chinese Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. Photo: Vadim Ghird / AP

Last Tuesday, an anxious Chinese student in Kiev posted on social media a recording of her desperate call to an embassy employee, in which she was told to stay sheltered on the spot or board a train herself for in Lviv. It was checked by non-sympathetic nationalists online before deleting the post.

Even the Yangs’s escape was not smooth. At 7 a.m. on March 1, he followed the escape route and went to a train station in Kiev. The station was blocked with people desperately trying to leave, he said. Luckily, I finally got on a train. On the platform, the men removed their children and wives. It was a scene I had only seen in movies. I will never forget it.

He said he then spent 10 hours standing in a crowded train compartment. Along the way, he realized he had escaped from Kiev in such a hurry that he had left behind his two beloved cellos. For the past five years, the instruments had been with him on tour in China and Ukraine. His computer was also in the bomb shelter. He was carrying only a briefcase with his passport, some clothes and bank cards. His destination: Lviv in western Ukraine, then Poland.

Yang was lucky. On March 1, a Chinese national was shot and wounded while trying to flee eastern Ukraine. according to state media. The day before, a foreign ministry spokesman said Beijing was making all plans feasible to help Chinese citizens in Ukraine leave the country.

In it official site AND social media accountthe embassy began issuing numerous evacuation instructions and open letters, including one explaining that the ambassador was still in Kiev to assist on the evening of February 26 after the outbreak of war.

Luo Changshi *, 23, another Chinese student who wishes to remain anonymous, the official plan came too late. Not hearing for days from his embassy, ​​Luo jumped on a motorcycle to leave Kiev with his classmate as soon as the war broke out on February 24th.

They initially stopped at a shared guest house in a small village to recharge and find a detailed plan after more than 24 hours on the road. Finally, on February 28, they arrived in Lviv and found a car to go to Medyka, in southeastern Poland, on the border with Ukraine.

But halfway to the Polish border, a traffic jam forced them to abandon the car. So we decided to go to the border on foot, Luo said. It was 3 o’clock when they started walking. They finally reached the border at 6 o’clock the next morning.

At the border, they saw two long queues: one for Ukrainian citizens, mostly women, children and the elderly, and the other for foreigners, mostly Indians and North Africans, Luo said. A day later, on March 2, Luo and his classmate finally crossed the border, thanks to a proclamation from Warsaw two days ago that allowed Chinese nationals to enter Poland without a Schengen visa.

Discrimination and racism as people leave Ukraine has been circulated in a social media video

Yang and Luo are safe in Poland after their ordeal. The first two most evacuated flights landed in China on Saturday, according to state media. But Luo said he hoped to stay in Poland because tickets to China were too expensive.

I dont understand. China gives hundreds of millions of dollars to developing countries every year, but they do not financially help their citizens who were forced to flee [to] go home, Luo said. I had never thought this would have happened to me.

Yang, who did a Covid acid test on Sunday as part of pre-departure demand, has arranged his ticket and is looking forward to returning home to southern China in the coming days. On Monday morning, he called his 70-year-old cello professor, who decided to stay in Ukraine, to check if he was OK.

I said goodbye. I promised that when the war was over, I would return to sit in your classroom again to complete my education.

* Names have been changed to protect identities