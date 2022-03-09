International Women’s Day celebrates achievements, focuses on equality

NEW YORK — Tuesday marks International Women’s Day.

This day celebrates the achievements of women around the world.

It also marks a call to action for men to unite and rally for the equality of women.

This year’s campaign theme is #BreaktheBias, which highlights how prejudice against women helps foster gender inequality.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, powerful women’s voices will raise a crowd gathered in Midtown to raise money for our future female leaders.

“I have an idea, it’s a valuable idea, pay attention to me,” said Emily Diana.

The 18-year-old said those bold words with confidence. She graduated from Martin Van Buren High School last year. Prior to that, she graduated from the academy run by the non-profit organization Girls With Impact.

“I definitely feel safer,” Diana said.

She is one of more than 4000 young girls, aged 14-24, who have participated so far. Many of them participated for free, according to the founder and CEO of Girls With Impact, Jennifer Openshaw.

“We started Girls With Impact as an online mini-MBA or business and leadership academy to help young women build the confidence and skills to be the leaders of tomorrow,” Openshaw said.

Openshaw reveals that she started working at the age of 7, helping my mother care for children.

“I grew up where my mother was a waitress working two full-time jobs, raising three children as a single mother,” Openshaw said. “I know what it’s like to pull yourself together. I learned a lot along the way.”

During the World Economic Forum a few years ago, leaders wondered why women were leaving the workforce. After establishing its financial security, Openshaw decided “we can continue to talk about this problem, but the real solution is to train the next generation better than ever.”

Participants meet for live online classes, for one hour once a week. After 10 weeks, they leave with a business plan and presentation.

“Imagine you’re going to a job interview, a job interview and talking about the venture you’ve created. It’s a change – it’s a game change,” Openshaw said.

“Why is it so important that we are elevating young women to be able to get them out into the workforce?” asked Murdock.

“Well, I think COVID has been a double blow one or two punches for young women and women. Their incomes have suffered, they have lost jobs at a higher rate and they have been less likely – 60% less – to be able to pay for their education, “Openshaw said.

The second annual International Women’s Day benefit concert takes place Tuesday evening at The Town Hall. She raises money for Girls With Impact and boasts serious star power: Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles, Grammy Award winner, composer and actress Sara Bareilles and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, or, as she is known on Broadway, Tina. IN “Tina: Musician Tina Turner. ”

“It will be amazing,” Obi-Melekwe said. “There’s such a big connection between the story of Tina and Tina and what Girls With Impact do for young women today … she really had no models to look at, no one to see or model herself.”

Obi-Melekwe says the nonprofit organization empowers young women.

“To get those tools too early … this is something Tina did not have, and so it is amazing to see how much has changed from the 1970s, 1980s to now,” she said.

And many more will change for the better in the coming decades, thanks to the talent that comes out on stage Tuesday night.

“This is really about bringing people together to help raise funds for young women with insufficient resources in New York State and the Tri-State region,” Openshaw said.

The money raised will ensure equal access to the academy by covering the costs for those who cannot afford it, with the ultimate goal of putting one million young women on their path to leadership.

