International
International Women’s Day celebrates achievements, focuses on equality
NEW YORK — Tuesday marks International Women’s Day.
This day celebrates the achievements of women around the world.
It also marks a call to action for men to unite and rally for the equality of women.
This year’s campaign theme is #BreaktheBias, which highlights how prejudice against women helps foster gender inequality.
In celebration of International Women’s Day, powerful women’s voices will raise a crowd gathered in Midtown to raise money for our future female leaders.
Vanessa Murdock reports from CBS2 Influential girls.
“I have an idea, it’s a valuable idea, pay attention to me,” said Emily Diana.
The 18-year-old said those bold words with confidence. She graduated from Martin Van Buren High School last year. Prior to that, she graduated from the academy run by the non-profit organization Girls With Impact.
“I definitely feel safer,” Diana said.
She is one of more than 4000 young girls, aged 14-24, who have participated so far. Many of them participated for free, according to the founder and CEO of Girls With Impact, Jennifer Openshaw.
“We started Girls With Impact as an online mini-MBA or business and leadership academy to help young women build the confidence and skills to be the leaders of tomorrow,” Openshaw said.
Openshaw reveals that she started working at the age of 7, helping my mother care for children.
“I grew up where my mother was a waitress working two full-time jobs, raising three children as a single mother,” Openshaw said. “I know what it’s like to pull yourself together. I learned a lot along the way.”
During the World Economic Forum a few years ago, leaders wondered why women were leaving the workforce. After establishing its financial security, Openshaw decided “we can continue to talk about this problem, but the real solution is to train the next generation better than ever.”
Participants meet for live online classes, for one hour once a week. After 10 weeks, they leave with a business plan and presentation.
“Imagine you’re going to a job interview, a job interview and talking about the venture you’ve created. It’s a change – it’s a game change,” Openshaw said.
“Why is it so important that we are elevating young women to be able to get them out into the workforce?” asked Murdock.
“Well, I think COVID has been a double blow one or two punches for young women and women. Their incomes have suffered, they have lost jobs at a higher rate and they have been less likely – 60% less – to be able to pay for their education, “Openshaw said.
The second annual International Women’s Day benefit concert takes place Tuesday evening at The Town Hall. She raises money for Girls With Impact and boasts serious star power: Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles, Grammy Award winner, composer and actress Sara Bareilles and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, or, as she is known on Broadway, Tina. IN “Tina: Musician Tina Turner. ”
“It will be amazing,” Obi-Melekwe said. “There’s such a big connection between the story of Tina and Tina and what Girls With Impact do for young women today … she really had no models to look at, no one to see or model herself.”
Watch Vanessa Murdock’s full interview with Nkeki Obi-Melekwe –
Obi-Melekwe says the nonprofit organization empowers young women.
“To get those tools too early … this is something Tina did not have, and so it is amazing to see how much has changed from the 1970s, 1980s to now,” she said.
And many more will change for the better in the coming decades, thanks to the talent that comes out on stage Tuesday night.
“This is really about bringing people together to help raise funds for young women with insufficient resources in New York State and the Tri-State region,” Openshaw said.
SEE: International Women’s Day Benefit Concert Held at Town Hall –
The money raised will ensure equal access to the academy by covering the costs for those who cannot afford it, with the ultimate goal of putting one million young women on their path to leadership.
For more information on Girls With Impact, CLICK HERE.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/international-womens-day-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022