Domestic woman seeks donations, support for international refugees | Local News

Chelsea Leathers from Lockport was sitting in her church, The Chapel at Crosspoint, when her pastor began talking about the crisis in Afghanistan and the refugees in need of help. She said this spoke to her heart because while she had the experience of living in another country and knew how difficult it was to assimilate, she was not running away from a government that wanted to die.

When the US withdrew from Afghanistan last year, thousands of Afghans fled their country. They arrived in the US under the auspices of the US government, staying on a military base, with a plan going forward to relocate to various cities across the country.

Buffalo is one of those cities and would initially accept 350 families, but due to an order to remove all refugees from the bases by February 17, the Buffalo part became 1000 families, an increase of 650 families.

The problems are not only locally but also nationally, said Gina LaFountain, a liaison between the Samaritans Purse relocation agency and the refugees themselves.

LaFountain helps these new neighbors by bringing them to medical appointments and employment opportunities. It also seeks shelter along bus routes.

“We were in a housing crisis,” she said, noting that this is one of the obstacles in resettling those she works with. “Our rents are out of control. The cost of housing is out of control. Many of our relocation agencies have to work with landlords, whom I call slum owners, who will take these people and throw them into misery.

Skins, after hearing the need, decided to help by using her Facebook networks to find everyday things for families to come. She was particularly interested in helping a 21-year-old woman and her 12-year-old nephew, who lived in a base in Virginia. Their entire family had rushed to the Afghanistan airport, but they were the only ones forced to leave the country.

Working with her church and LaFountain, Leathers requested furniture, toiletries, and warm clothing for the refugees. She used the Facebook group, “Buy Nothing,” to find sheets, pillows, silverware, sieves and other kitchen items. Larger items like furniture were found and delivered by a Buffalo minister called Potter’s Hands at the Journey’s End donation center. Ten other individuals in the area also began using their networks on and off Facebook to find all the things a new neighbor might need, Leathers said.

The situation for the Afghans left behind is precarious. LaFountain described horrific scenes of oppression of girls by the Taliban. She said women are considered property and less valuable than livestock to the Taliban.

Within the last six months this has happened, she said. This is disgusting. This is why people are so scared and why they ran because they are being tracked by the Taliban. Every family that has helped Americans is now looking for and seeking them.

As it turned out, the two youngsters at the Virginia base were given a full sponsorship to live in Baltimore, where LaFountain would arrive last Wednesday to help them settle. She asked people to think about how they would feel if they had experienced what these refugees had experienced.

As for the Leathers, she said she would continue to help in any way she could and asked local people to email her to find out what they can do at [email protected] She stressed that the new neighbors had to leave their house only with clothes on their backs or with a small bag and had come with nothing.

Try walking in someone else’s shoes, LaFountain said, asking people to think about what they would need if they had to leave everything they knew. Really take the time to try to see yourself in someone else’s shoes.

More ways to help are at wnyrac.org. Volunteers can move and set up apartments, learn English as a second language, help learn the bus system, and learn other life skills.