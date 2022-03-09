International Women’s Day 2022: What is the theme and when is it? | tidings

As the world celebrates women, we take a look at the global day that has shaped society by highlighting issues that have affected women for many years.

What is International Women’s Day and when is it celebrated?

International Women’s Day celebrated every year on March 8 is a day that commemorates the social, political and economic achievements of women.

Women in different parts of the world use this day to come together to celebrate each other and to gather for equal treatment and representation.

What is the theme of International Women’s Day 2022?

The theme for this year is International Women’s Day: Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.

This year’s campaign is represented by the hashtag #BreakTheBias and calls on people to work towards a world that is equal, inclusive and free of prejudice and discrimination, so that the playing field is flattened for women moving forward.

We have today the opportunity to put women and girls at the center of our planning and action and to integrate gender perspectives into global and national laws and policies, Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women, said.

How did the celebration of International Women’s Day start?

The forerunner of International Women’s Day, formerly known as National Women’s Day, was first celebrated in the United States on February 28, 1909, at the suggestion of activist Theresa Malkiel.

The idea of ​​an international women’s day was unheard of until 1910 during an International Conference of Socialist Women held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

It was during this conference that Clara Zetkin, a German communist activist, universal voter, and women’s advocate, proposed the idea of ​​having a set day for women everywhere to push for their demands. Her idea was welcomed with unanimous approval by all women present representing 17 countries.

International Women’s Day was first celebrated in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland on March 19, 1911, following the agreement at the Copenhagen conference. Russia celebrated its first International Women’s Day two years later, on the last Sunday of February 23, 1913.

Why is International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8?

The most important International Women’s Day protest took place in Russia on March 8, 1917. Thousands of Russian women took to the streets of the capital, Petrograd, now known as St. Petersburg, to demand an end to food shortages and World War I.

It was this International Women’s Day protest helped spur the start of the Russian Revolution and led to the overthrow of the tsar.

Since then, this holiday is celebrated on March 8, as it took place on February 23, 1917, in the Julian calendar used at the time (the March 8 equivalent in the Gregorian calendar).

When was International Women’s Day recognized worldwide?

The United Nations first celebrated International Women’s Day in 1975.

According to Women Watch, the UN General Assembly mentioned two reasons to decide to respect the celebration of women’s day: the first is the recognition of the fact that ensuring peace and social progress and the full enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms requires the active participation, equality and development of women.

The second is the recognition of the contribution of women in strengthening international peace and security.

What do people say today?

People and organizations have used social media to mark the day.

The UN called for an equal and sustainable future.

Happy International Women’s Day! Today is the day to commit to protecting the human rights of women everywhere. Let us unite for an equal and sustainable future! # IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/61pnJeCoU3 UN Women (@UN_Women) March 8, 2022

Rashid Abdi, Horn of Africa analyst and security policy expert, recalled women in the war-torn Tigray region.

For Tigray women who have endured so much in 16 months a genocidal war, mass slaughter, mass starvation and mass rape. They will pass as they have done throughout history. They will survive and they will heal Tigray again.# iwd2022 pic.twitter.com/C63nYZCgzp Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiAnalyst) March 8, 2022

Keir Starmer, leader of the UK Labor Party, highlighted the struggles of Ukrainian women and expressed support for their persistence.

it # IWD2022we think of women in Ukraine. Women fighting against Russian aggression.

Women reporting from a war zone to make sure the world knows the truth.

Women are forced to give birth in bunkers or to flee their homes. We send our support to all Ukrainian women. Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 8, 2022

A socio-spiritual organization commemorated International Women’s Day by emphasizing the important role that women play in society.

Greetings to the brave women, whose courage and generosity are setting new milestones in society. Sacha Sauda Door encourages everyone #Breaking prejudices bringing equality not only in their words but also in their actions.#Womens Day pic.twitter.com/PkbK0p9M9P Dera Sacha Sauda (@DSSNewsUpdates) March 8, 2022

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the foreign ministry for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, pledged the country’s commitment to addressing the difficulties facing Afghan women.