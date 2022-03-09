On International Women’s Day, Ukrainian refugee women face an uncertain future

ZAHONY, Hungary (AP) On International Women’s Day, the global women’s day, many fleeing Ukraine felt the stress of finding a new life for their children as husbands, brothers and fathers stood behind to defend their country. from the Russian occupation.

The number of refugees reached 2 million on Tuesday, according to the United Nations, the fastest exodus Europe has seen since World War II. One million were children, said UNICEF spokesman James Elder, initially calling it a dark story. Most of the others were women.

Polina Shulga tried to make the journey easier for her 3-year-old daughter by hiding the truth.

Of course it is difficult to travel with a child, but I explained to them that they would go on vacation and that I would definitely return home one day when the war is over, Shulga said.

She did not know what would come next after arriving in Hungary from Ukraine’s capital, Kiev, but she believed the experience would make her stronger. I feel like I’m in charge of my baby, so it was easier for me to take that step and walk away, she said, as her little girl pulled the corner of her coat.

Nataliya Grigoriyovna Levchinka, from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, felt almost the same.

I’m generally in a kind of nightmare that goes on, said the retired teacher. I would be in some kind of abstraction if it were not for my daughter. I would not be able to come to my senses.

A Ukrainian government decree banning men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country means that most of those fleeing are women and children, even though the UN does not have exact gender numbers. Ukrainian policy aims to encourage men to register to fight against the Russian occupation or to keep them available for military recruitment.

This has led to creepy scenes of partition, along with growing concern as some besieged and battered parts of Ukraine slip out of reach.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about International Women’s Day, which is normally a day of celebration in Ukraine, in a video address.

Ukrainians, we usually celebrate this holiday, the holiday of spring. We wish our wives, daughters, wives, our mothers, he said. Usually. But not today. Today I can not say the traditional words. I just can not congratulate you. I can not, when there are so many deaths. When there is so much grief, when there is so much suffering. When the war continues.

Women usually receive flowers and chocolates, kisses and speeches. But this time, the messages were colored with grief and prayers for peace.

At a refugee camp in Moldova, Elena Shapoval apologized for her tears. She does not hide them from her two children, 4 and 8 years old, as she recalls their journey from Odessa. The young man does not understand what is happening, Shapoval said. The elder tries to calm her down, telling her, Mom, everything will be fine.

She can not allow herself to collapse from grief as she thinks about the life she left behind. I understand that now I have to work hard, she said. I need to join because I have two kids and need to raise my willpower like a fist.

In Romania, Alina Rudakova began to cry after realizing she had forgotten the holiday. Last year, the 19-year-old from Melitopol received a bouquet of flowers from her father and gifts from other relatives.

This year I have not even thought about this day, she said. This day was really terrible.

But some incoming refugees were given spring flowers by immigration officials and volunteers who greeted them after crossing the border into Poland and Romania, a reminder of the days hoped to come.

I was very stressed, I was so tired, it made my day, said 15-year-old Mariia Kotelnytska from Poltava.

The best gift for any woman will be the cessation of war, added 19-year-old Anastasia Kvirikashvili from Vinnytsia.

As the refugees continued to arrive, new fragility emerged. People who are coming now have less tools than people who originally came, and they have also more likely experienced direct conflict, so they are probably more traumatized, said a spokesman for the UN refugee agency, Matthew Saltmarsh.

At a theater in the Ukrainian Cultural Center in the Polish town of Przemysl near the border, women and children filled makeshift beds. Some re-checked their phones for news.

It was difficult to prepare for the trip, said a refugee from near Kiev, who gave only her first name, Natalia. My sister said I’m very brave, but in my opinion I’m a coward. I want to go home.

At the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Yelena Makarova said her hasty flight by Kremenchuk with her mother and teenage daughter marked the end of her life as she knew it. Her father, husband and brother were all left behind.

I wish (the war) ended as soon as possible, because you know, for every mother, what could be worse? she said. I can not understand why our children are dying. I do not know.

___

Associated Press reporters across Europe contributed.

___

Follow AP coverage of the crisis in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine