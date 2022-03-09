NBC News now launches in the UK on Sky and Virgin Media





Comcast’s NBC News Now is live on Sky UK this week and will launch on Virgin Media later this month, making the UK the first European territory to have service in linear programming. The service will be supported by advertising. “Enlargement in the UK is a natural place for NBC News Now to start its international enlargement ambitions,” said Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News. Variety. “The UK is NBC News’s largest digital audience market outside of North America and is the center of our global news gathering operations and is home to our NBC News International headquarters.” The service enters a strong local news market served by local broadcasters BBC, Channel 4 and ITV and international providers including Al Jazeera and Euronews. After the launch of its broadcasting service in 2021, CNN withdrew from Virgin Media, BT TV and Freesat, but remained on Sky. “There is a growing demand from viewers for better, more reliable and reliable news items, and NBC News Now is the leading and fastest news broadcasting service in the United States, with more live streaming than any other service.” said Oppenheim. “While NBC News Now is built to stream broadcast, at the core of what makes the network stand out both here in the US and now internationally is that it is powered by the global news collection and reporting standards for which NBC News is known. “ “The respected journalists who bring their credible reporting and analysis here in the US – Lester Holt, Hallie Jackson, Tom Llamas, Chuck Todd – will now reach new viewers in the UK, covering domestic and global issues at a time when “The role of the press is more important than ever,” said Oppenheim. In early 2020, Comcast had unveiled plans to launch a global news platform with Sky News, but those plans have been delayed indefinitely since the pandemic began. Variety understand. “We see a dual opportunity and demand from broadcast platforms and traditional television operators alike, and we will continue to invest in our broadcast initiatives and explore ways to bring the success we have found here in the US to more viewers globally.” added Oppenheim. “We are the fastest growing broadcast network here in the US and we are already available in more than 175 countries through the NBC News app, but this expansion with Sky UK and Virgin Media will make NBC News Now the first and US broadcast only that will be available on linear television in the UK at no extra charge to all consumers. NBC News Now was launched in 2019. Under the leadership of Cesar Conde, NBCU News Group launched investments to accelerate its premium programming and broadcasting platforms, adding hundreds of new jobs and several new live hours of original shows in NBC News Now, Today All Day and MSNBC’s “Choice” in Peacock. In 2021, the broadcast network recorded an average of 60 million views and more than 20 million hours watched each month. Recently, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the latest news week marked the most-watched NBC News Now week since the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill and the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

