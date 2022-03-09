International Women’s Day: Elizabeth Whitney Williams

International Women’s Day, during Women’s History Month, is the time to recognize the important steps women have taken in society.

Former Harbor Springs resident Elizabeth Whitney Williams is one such woman ready for praise.

Elizabeth spent nearly 30 years at Harbor Point as a lighthouse keeper, a job for which few women were appointed.

She was born on Mackinac Island in the 1840s, before her father, a ship carpenter, transferred the family to Beaver Island. Due to a rift caused by the self-appointed “King” James Jesse Strand of the Mormons, and other groups, the family left the island for Charlevoix.

The Whitney family returned to Beaver Island after Strand’s murder. Shortly afterwards, in 1860, Elizabeth fell in love with Clement Van Riper. It was on that island that the newlyweds met their neighbor, Peter McKinley, a lighthouse keeper.

McKinley retired due to ill health and Van Ripers took control of Beaver Island Harbor Lighthouse. Unfortunately, Clement was also in poor health leaving Elizabeth with most of the work.

“I do not think she had ever imagined herself holding the lights,” says the Program Coordinator and Curator of Harbor Springs Historical Society, Beth Wemigwase. “But at the time, her father was a carpenter and a shipbuilder. She had three different brothers, who at the time lived in the water, as fishermen or shipbuilders. So the seeds were very important for those traits. “

The role of lighthouse keeper requires manual labor, so it was often considered “human labor”. It was not uncommon for some women to take on duties for their husbands if they were ill or dying.

One stormy night, in 1872, Clement went out to the lake to rescue the crew of the sinking ship. He never returned and his body was never found. Later, Elizabeth would also lose some brothers and nephews to drown.

“She felt that perhaps, one day, her brothers would see the light and be comforted by it,” says Wemigwase. “It simply came to our notice then. ”

Isolated in her grief, Elizabeth managed to retain her role as temporary lighthouse keeper.

“When the headlights first started, they were lit by whale oil and then kerosene,” says Wemigwase. “But those bulbs had to be filled. Inside the lens there is a lamp, so it had tasks related to keeping the lenses clean and smooth. There were tasks related to filling the lights with oil, cutting the wicks. It often happened several times a night in the middle of the night, and during the worst weather, of course, because then you need a lighthouse. Most of the seeds had a fog signal building that had a striking mechanism that would drop a gong or a bell in foggy weather when you could not necessarily see the light. So at Harbor Point, for example, she had to keep it. ”

There was also the physical act of carrying gallons of flammable oil up and down the forty feet of the stairs, several times a day, while wearing small garments and heels.

Everything is detailed in her autobiography, A child of the sea.

“She does not talk much about herself. I mean, she talks about her experiences when she grew up as a child. She talks a little about the feeling of that deep responsibility as a lighthouse keeper and how it was a joy to turn the light on knowing she was saving lives the way she did. “But she never mentions that it was extraordinary.”

She was officially appointed to the role a few weeks after her husband’s death.

“After her husband’s death, just a few weeks before her zeal and ability was recognized that the United States Lighthouse Service appointed her to perform there on Beaver Island,” says Wemigwase. “There were other women at the time, but most of them were similar to the way she started, working with their husbands or working with their fathers and families. “Not many were officially named, despite the work they could have done behind the scenes.”

Elizabeth stayed at Beaver Island Harbor Lighthouse for 14 years.

“Women often did not have jobs of that importance and jobs that had so many responsibilities that they were not inside the home,” says Wemigwase. “She was really innovative that way. We know she was extremely competent and important because once the lighthouse outside at Harbor Point, here in Harbor Springs, ended in 1884, she was the first goalkeeper to move there.

She remarried in 1875 to photographer Daniel Williams. Williams’ moved to Harbor Point in 1884 after Elizabeth requested a transfer to the new station, Little Traverse Lighthouse. They lived theirs for 29 years.

Elizabeth retired from holding the lighthouse in 1913.

She and her husband moved to Charlevoix where they lived together for 25 years. They both died, within hours of each other, in 1938.

“We hope everyone leaves [the museum] “with that idea of ​​this strong, confident and responsible woman who has been here for so many years,” says Wemigwase. “Not only does it tell us a story of perseverance and competence and simply a passion for her career at the local level, but you can connect it with broader stories across the country about women’s suffrage and advancement and advancing the struggle of women for representation. I know there’s a move to get her into the Women’s Hall of Fame here in Michigan. She has been nominated. And I hope they will also see its value and accept it in that honored hall. ”

The Harbor Springs Area Historical Society will be welcoming a virtual discussion with author Dianna Stampfler, April 14, to discuss the story of “Michigan’s Lighthouse Matriarch”