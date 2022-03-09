Business Owners Share Wisdom on International Women’s Day | Local News

As the world recognizes March 8 as International Women’s Day, St. Petersburg’s women-owned businesses Josephs are examples of the social, cultural and economic achievements that the day celebrates.
Being a woman nowadays and having a business is very encouraging. The efforts have made me a better person but also a better business owner, said Tamara Meisinger, owner of Unique Creations Salon, 3601 Faraon St. in St. Joseph.
Having owned Unique Creations for four years, Meisinger has faced difficulties, moving locations and battling the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down her business. While workdays are more stable than two years ago, looking back, she said it was hard for clients to leave during a shutdown, despite how much she wanted to offer haircut services. The experience has given her a new perspective, she said.
It made me realize how much I appreciated knowing that people were there to stand by and say, I will wait for you guys until you open your doors and, We look forward to coming in and seeing you again, guys, said Meisinger.
According to the National Association of Women Business Owners, the number of women-owned businesses registered in 2017 was more than 11 million, which in turn employed nearly 9 million people.
The landscape for women-owned companies is broader than when Jamie Withrow, owner of Jamies Secret Garden, began taking steps toward owning her own business. She said she learned the ropes of owning a business while working for her grandmother, an antique shop owner. An enthusiast for decoration, Withrow was able to start her own business with just a $ 300 loan from her grandmother.
Over the years, she has developed a sense of wisdom for prospective business owners who may be on the fence.
There is always more to know, so you never know everything, Withrow said. There is always a new technique, a new way of doing it, new products. Make sure it is your passion.
Both Withrow and Meisinger value their support systems for encouraging them to start their own business. Meisinger says the hope is to expand and open another salon spot in the future.
