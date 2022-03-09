Global sanctions targeting Russia Syracuse University News





Journalists seeking experts to help explain global sanctions targeting Russia, please see Syracuse University professor’s comments Kristen Patel ofMaxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at the University of Syracuse. Patel has more than 25 years of experience in leading intelligence and analytics programs in the public and private sectors. Patel at one time provided daily intelligence information to senior National Security Council staff and White House advisers. By Patel: “Nations around the world are working together to enforce a series of sanctions, export controls and other measures to limit Russia’s ability to use the international financial sector. “Over the weekend, South Korea and Singapore announced they would join the United States, Canada and European countries, along with Taiwan, in adopting economic measures to halt Russia’s incursion into Ukraine,” Patel said. “Most of the measures, including sanctions and attempts to target illegal Russian finances, will not have an immediate impact, but some measures will immediately hurt Russia, including banning some Russian banks from using SWIFT, the international system. of financial payments. ” Patel most recently served as Regional Director of Asia-Pacific Research and Analytics for HSBC, one of the world’s largest banks, whose responsibilities included building and managing a Hong Kong-based financial intelligence regional intelligence capability. Prior to joining HSBC in 2017, Patel served as Deputy Director of Intelligence in the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) at the U.S. Treasury Department. Patel has also served in a range of senior management roles in Asia and Washington, DC, at the DNI Open Source Center (OSC) and the Central Intelligence Agency. In addition to serving as Chief of the OSC Bureau in Seoul, South Korea, and managing day-to-day operations on the CIA / Sherman Kent Schools’s largest analytical program, she has led the U.S. government’s inter-institutional initiatives on counterterrorism and proliferation issues, and provided daily intelligence briefings. for senior National Security Council staff and White House advisers. To schedule an interview, please contact Ellen James Mbuqe, Director of Media Relations at Syracuse University, [email protected] or 412-496-0551.

