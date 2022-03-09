Threatened with violence and intimidation, Pakistani women still vow to march

ISLAMABAD Threats of violence and intense conservative opposition will not stop this year International Women’s Day rallies in Pakistan, activists and organizers vowed ahead of events scheduled for Tuesday.

However, the organizers of the demonstrations, known as Aurat Marches after the Urdu word for women, are preparing for clashes.

Whether a barrage of bullets, a baton attack or any kind of restriction imposed by either the government or extremists, women will take to the streets of major cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar to mark Women’s Day, Naila. Shigri, one of the organizers of the march, said in a telephone interview from Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city.

Opponents of the Aurat March see women as a soft target, Shigri said. However, they can not bring us down.

According to Global Gender Gap Report published last year by the World Economic Forum, Pakistan ranks 153rd out of 156 countries. Activists say violence against women and girls is endemic in Pakistan, a Muslim-majority country of more than 220 million people, with two cases in particular that add to the echo of this year’s march.

Last month, an appeals court in Lahore acquitted Muhammed Waseem of killing his sister, social media star Qandeel Baloch in 2016, after he was pardoned by his parents under Islamic law. Waseem, who was originally sentenced to life in prison, had said he strangled Baloch to death because her behavior had dishonored the family.

Qandeel Baloch in 2016. AFP through Getty Images

The government has said it will appeal the decision.

Asma Hafeez Jan, an Islamabad-based women’s rights activist, said Baloch should feel uneasy at her grave after the release of her brothers.

This is a question mark in the face of the legal system in Pakistan. The injustice done to her is likely to push most women and girls to come out and participate in the Women’s March, she said.

Activists also cite the case of Noor Mukadam, the daughter of a former diplomat, who was raped and beheaded in Islamabad last July by a man who held her captive for days. Although her killer, Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, was sentenced to death last month, activists say the trial was characterized by blaming the victims and attacks on the Mukadams character.

The women demonstrated after the murder of Noor Mukadam. Aamir Qureshi / AFP through Getty Images

The organizers of the march have been facing threats since it was first held in Pakistan in 2018. This year they are also facing what they say is a highly coordinated online campaign by Islamic extremists aimed at spreading misinformation and distort the message of the march.

But the women’s rights movement in Pakistan is gaining strength as marches grow in size each year, said Shumaila, a Lahore-based human rights activist who declined to give her full name due to concerns. of security.

The march has resulted in a seismic change in the way we talk about gender, violence and bodily autonomy. We expect this year to be no different, she said in a telephone interview. We will use art, songs, resistance and protest to challenge patriarchal mindsets and create space for women, transgender people and non-binary people.

Shumaila noted victories such as expanding the legal definition of rape and a law passed in January that gives women greater protection against discrimination and harassment in the workplace. But she said the organizers of the march, whose theme this year is Reimagining Justice, are demanding more than a simple change in the law.

We want structural change, a kind of change that can not be measured but felt, she said.

Opponents accuse the march organizers of promoting Western values ​​at the expense of Pakistan’s Islamic social norms, with some of them openly threatening violence.

Our workers are ready to stop the march. They will not hesitate to use sticks to stop him, Abdul Majeed Hazarvi, an Islamic cleric and president of the right-wing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl political party, said in a speech last month.

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who himself has been criticized for comments that seem to blame women for sexual violence, has expressed support for the march.

Pakistan’s constitution allows women to speak out in favor of their demands, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told a news conference last month, adding that the government would ensure security in marches.

March organizers ignore these empty threats. In 2020, religious conservatives attacked protesters in the heart of Islamabad with sticks and stones, just a few hundred meters from the prime minister’s office and the parliament building. Dozens of marchers were injured, including Ismat Shahjahan, head of the marching chapter in Islamabad, who said it took months for her to recover.

Police officers accompany Zahir Jaffer, the man sentenced to death for Mukadam’s murder, in Islamabad on February 24. Anjum Naved / AP

Shahjahan said the crowd was marching peacefully when the stones started raining, causing a commotion as people tried to flee.

They hit me several times in the head, neck and back, she said. It was horrible.

Other opponents have taken a different approach. In a letter to Khan last month, Noorul Haq Qadri, the minister for religious affairs, criticized the Aurat March as a violation of Islamic principles and a promotion of shame. He suggested the government instead designate March 8 as International Hijab Day, in part to express solidarity with Muslims in India protesting the headscarf ban in some schools.

March organizers say there is no need to settle on one another.

We welcome women who want to mark International Women’s Day as Hijab Day. It is their choice, said Farzana Bari, a Islamabad-based human rights activist.

The proposal was also criticized as an attempt to sow discord.

Religious extremists leave no chance to show how intimidated they are by our strong women, Umaima Mehtab, a Pakistani beauty blogger, wrote on Twitter. We should celebrate both Hijab Day and Aura Mars. Both are our pride. There is no way to empower women.