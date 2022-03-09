International
International Women’s Day: Now is the time for gender equality
Senior UN officials joined activists, artists, politicians and others from around the world for an online event to mark the day, which is held annually on March 8th.
Recognizing the leadership of women in all walks of life, the UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres warned that in many areas, the clock for women’s rights is moving backwards, with COVID-19 a prime example.
The time is now
The crisis has kept girls and women out of classes and workplaces and has contributed to increasing poverty and violence, among other obstacles.
We can not get out of the pandemic with the clock ticking back for gender equality, Mr Guterres said in a video message played at the event. We must turn the clock forward on women’s rights. The time is now.
Progress towards a more gender-equitable world is being undermined by multiple intertwined and intertwined crises, according to Sima Bahous, Executive Director at UN Women.
The war must stop
Currently, we are witnessing the dire situation in Ukraine, where the impact on women and girls, including hundreds of thousands of displaced people, reminds us: all conflicts, from Ukraine to Myanmar to Afghanistan, from the Sahel to Yemen, have the highest price. by women. and girls, it said. The Secretary-General has been clear, the war must stop.
Meanwhile, climate change and environmental degradation are increasing insecurity, for individuals and countries where women and girls are disproportionately affected.
Mrs. Bahous said the international community has the potential to put them at the center of planning and action and to integrate a gender perspective into global and national laws and policies.
Re-think and re-frame
We have the opportunity to rethink, reformulate and redistribute resources. We have the opportunity to take advantage of the leadership of women and girls environmental advocates and climate activists to lead the preservation of our planets. We need the knowledge, practices and skills of local women across generations, she added.
UNICEF / Sebastian x Gil
International Women’s Day offers an opportunity to renew commitment to gender equality as a strong foundation for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said UN Under-Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.
“Only with women and girls at the center of our efforts do we have our best chance of succeeding in addressing our current and urgent global challenges from climate urgency, to political divisions, to a sustained recovery from this global pandemic.” “
UN General Assembly President Abdullah Shahid noted that a sustainable future is possible because governments have adopted frameworks such as the SDGs. Paris Agreement on climate change and Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.
Remove barriers
Earlier, he had noted how despite their contributions, women remain under-represented, under-supported and unknown in the social, economic and political areas necessary for sustainable recovery.
We need to strengthen the mechanisms that provide pathways and support for intelligence, ambition and creativity, by all people who have skills and motivation. And we must remove the barriers that prevent women from engaging. “ said Mr. Shahid.
Next week, the UN Commission on the Status of Women (SWC) begins its annual session, which will also review gender equality in climate change, environmental risk and disaster reduction policies and programs.
For a sustainable tomorrow, the gender impacts of climate change must be firmly and urgently addressed. said the Chairman of the Commission, Ambassador Mathu Joyini of South Africa.
She underlined the commitment to achieving a strong set of agreed conclusions, which will put women and girls firmly at the center of climate and sustainability solutions.
It’s worth fighting for
American poet and activist Amanda Gorman was among the artists who contributed to the UN commemoration.
Now 24, she gained international fame for her poem The Hill We Climb, held at the inauguration of US President Joseph Biden in January last year.
In her poem Earthrise, played at the UN event, Ms. Gorman emphasizes that climate change is the single biggest challenge of our time and everyone has a role to play in protecting the planet.
We all bring light to exciting solutions that have not been tried before / Because it is our hope that begs us, at our uncompromising core / To continue to rise to a land more than worth fighting for.
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/03/1113532
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022