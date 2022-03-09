International Women’s Day: Now is the time for gender equality

Senior UN officials joined activists, artists, politicians and others from around the world for an online event to mark the day, which is held annually on March 8th.

Recognizing the leadership of women in all walks of life, the UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres warned that in many areas, the clock for women’s rights is moving backwards, with COVID-19 a prime example.

The time is now

The crisis has kept girls and women out of classes and workplaces and has contributed to increasing poverty and violence, among other obstacles.

We can not get out of the pandemic with the clock ticking back for gender equality, Mr Guterres said in a video message played at the event. We must turn the clock forward on women’s rights. The time is now.

Progress towards a more gender-equitable world is being undermined by multiple intertwined and intertwined crises, according to Sima Bahous, Executive Director at UN Women.

The war must stop

Currently, we are witnessing the dire situation in Ukraine, where the impact on women and girls, including hundreds of thousands of displaced people, reminds us: all conflicts, from Ukraine to Myanmar to Afghanistan, from the Sahel to Yemen, have the highest price. by women. and girls, it said. The Secretary-General has been clear, the war must stop.

Meanwhile, climate change and environmental degradation are increasing insecurity, for individuals and countries where women and girls are disproportionately affected.

Mrs. Bahous said the international community has the potential to put them at the center of planning and action and to integrate a gender perspective into global and national laws and policies.

Re-think and re-frame

We have the opportunity to rethink, reformulate and redistribute resources. We have the opportunity to take advantage of the leadership of women and girls environmental advocates and climate activists to lead the preservation of our planets. We need the knowledge, practices and skills of local women across generations, she added.





UNICEF / Sebastian x Gil Environmental activists and founders of Youth for Climate Argentina.

International Women’s Day offers an opportunity to renew commitment to gender equality as a strong foundation for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said UN Under-Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

“Only with women and girls at the center of our efforts do we have our best chance of succeeding in addressing our current and urgent global challenges from climate urgency, to political divisions, to a sustained recovery from this global pandemic.” “

UN General Assembly President Abdullah Shahid noted that a sustainable future is possible because governments have adopted frameworks such as the SDGs. Paris Agreement on climate change and Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Remove barriers

Earlier, he had noted how despite their contributions, women remain under-represented, under-supported and unknown in the social, economic and political areas necessary for sustainable recovery.

We need to strengthen the mechanisms that provide pathways and support for intelligence, ambition and creativity, by all people who have skills and motivation. And we must remove the barriers that prevent women from engaging. “ said Mr. Shahid.

Next week, the UN Commission on the Status of Women (SWC) begins its annual session, which will also review gender equality in climate change, environmental risk and disaster reduction policies and programs.

For a sustainable tomorrow, the gender impacts of climate change must be firmly and urgently addressed. said the Chairman of the Commission, Ambassador Mathu Joyini of South Africa.

She underlined the commitment to achieving a strong set of agreed conclusions, which will put women and girls firmly at the center of climate and sustainability solutions.

It’s worth fighting for

American poet and activist Amanda Gorman was among the artists who contributed to the UN commemoration.

Now 24, she gained international fame for her poem The Hill We Climb, held at the inauguration of US President Joseph Biden in January last year.

In her poem Earthrise, played at the UN event, Ms. Gorman emphasizes that climate change is the single biggest challenge of our time and everyone has a role to play in protecting the planet.

We all bring light to exciting solutions that have not been tried before / Because it is our hope that begs us, at our uncompromising core / To continue to rise to a land more than worth fighting for.