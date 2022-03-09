International Flight Ban: India to Resume Scheduled International Flights March 27 | India Business News







Leading travel industry officials say regular flight fares will undoubtedly be much lower than exorbitant bubble fares, but are unlikely to be close to their pre-pandemic levels as crude oil is now close to the $ 140 mark. and the rupee has fallen below the 77 mark in the US. dollar. Aircraft fuel prices globally are at their highest level in 14 years.

Also, some foreign airlines are not flying over Russian airspace, due to which they have to take longer routes like Delhi-London on British Airways and Delhi-New York on United. Or they have removed roads like United that suspend Delhi-San Francisco and Mumbai-Newark, as taking longer distances over too long / long distances when fuel is so expensive becomes inconvenient.

Aviation Union Minister JM Scindia wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: After discussing with stakeholders and keeping track of the drop in cases with Covid, we have decided to resume international travel from March 27 (start of summer time). Air bubble arrangements will also be canceled afterwards. The Ministry of Aviation says that international operations will be subject to strict adherence to the instructions (currently) of the Ministry of Health. India had suspended regular international flights on March 23, 2020. The plan to resume them on December 25, 2021, was to be canceled due to Omicron.

Indian and foreign airlines have begun preparations to increase flights. The Lufthansa Group (LH) currently has 22 weekly flights to Switzerland and LH between Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich, and Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. It will increase the number of weekly flights over the next 28 months; 33 in May when Chennai will return to the network; 39 in June and 42 by October, an official said. Air bubble packs with major destinations for desi and diaspora travelers like North America, UK, UAE and Germany kept India connected to the world during Covid through expensive options with strict restrictions on who can fly with which airline to where. The resumption of regular flights will mean that people can again freely choose the most affordable connection, as a stop through nearby centers abroad, as they once did before Covid. The bay accounted for more than a third of all trips to and from India due to high transit traffic on major airlines there. Or they can opt for non-stop paying more for the convenience they offer.

Speaking about tariffs, the joint secretary of the Federation of Travel Agents of India Anil Kalsi said: For example, the average Delhi-Dubai-Delhi economy return rate before March 2020 was around Rs 20,000. During Covid, limited air bubble flights saw this figure reach Rs 80,000-90,000. It could now drop to Rs 30,000 as capacity increases after March 27th.

A senior official of an Indian carrier said the average India-London-India economy return rate was once Rs 55-60,000 pre-Covid. This rose to over 1.5 lakh Rs below restricted bubble flights and the cold drop to 75-85,000 Rs now.

