International
UN chief on aid: not optimistic about Ukraine ceasefire | News, Sports, Work
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – The UN humanitarian chief said Thursday he is not optimistic about securing a ceasefire to stop fighting in Ukraine following high-level talks in Moscow and Kiev that underscored how far apart the two are. parties.
Undersecretary of State Martin Griffiths gave the grim assessment in an interview with the Associated Press in the Ukrainian capital after concluding talks with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other senior officials. This followed discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow earlier this week.
“I think it will not be easy because both sides, as I know now … have very little trust in each other.” he said.
“I am not optimistic” he added later.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent Griffiths to the Russian and Ukrainian capitals to explore the possibility of establishing a ceasefire that would allow much-needed assistance to Ukraine and potentially lay the groundwork for talks aimed at end the war.
Griffiths suggested the goal remained too far away.
“Of course we all want that to happen. But as you know – you are here – it will not happen right away. he said.
Russia launched its offensive against Ukraine just over six weeks ago, on February 24th. The fighting has displaced millions of people and forced more than 4 million Ukrainians to seek refuge abroad.
The UN human rights office has recorded more than 1,400 civilians killed in fighting, though the current death toll is certain to be higher.
Representatives of the two countries have held a series of video and personal meetings, but those discussions have not ended the fighting.
Without a full ceasefire, Griffiths said he is looking for ways to build trust on both sides and focus on smaller goals, such as establishing local ceasefires in parts of the country and establishing humanitarian corridors. that allow civilians to escape fighting.
“This war will not stop tomorrow” he said. “Where we are a little closer is to understand both sides… what would affect a local ceasefire. “There are many parts of Ukraine where we can reach local ceasefires tomorrow, which are defined in geography and time.”
Aid supplies have begun to flow into some of the most difficult parts of the country to reach, he noted.
Russian troops have withdrawn from parts of Ukraine, particularly around Kiev, ahead of what many believe is an intensified push to the east of the country.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba renewed his country’s demand for more weapons from NATO countries on Thursday, noting the atrocities that have come to light in the city of Bucha and other areas from which Russian troops have withdrawn. The last days.
Local ceasefires could still mean progress even in areas without constant fighting, Griffiths said, because they require forces not to move and therefore cannot be regrouped elsewhere.
Aid groups have struggled to provide supplies for those in need.
Over the past week, members of a Red Cross convoy were prevented from reaching the besieged city of Mariupol to help evacuate a convoy of civilians. They were arrested at one point during their mission and eventually ended up accompanying about 1000 people who had found their way out of Mariupol to a town further west.
An overwhelming majority of the 193-member UN General Assembly has twice called for an immediate end to hostilities in Ukraine on March 2 and 24.
Griffiths said he expects to travel to Turkey next week or two for further talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire. That country, which shares a Black Sea coast with Russia and Ukraine, maintains ties with both and has positioned itself as a mediator for peace negotiations.
He also expects to return to Moscow and characterized his most recent visit as the first round of talks.
“Look, I’m used to the idea that a ceasefire, which is what I’m charged to try and achieve, takes time.” he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.nujournal.com/news/international-news-apwire/2022/04/08/un-aid-chief-im-not-optimistic-about-ukraine-ceasefire/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022