UN chief on aid: not optimistic about Ukraine ceasefire | News, Sports, Work

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – The UN humanitarian chief said Thursday he is not optimistic about securing a ceasefire to stop fighting in Ukraine following high-level talks in Moscow and Kiev that underscored how far apart the two are. parties.

Undersecretary of State Martin Griffiths gave the grim assessment in an interview with the Associated Press in the Ukrainian capital after concluding talks with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other senior officials. This followed discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow earlier this week.

“I think it will not be easy because both sides, as I know now … have very little trust in each other.” he said.

“I am not optimistic” he added later.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent Griffiths to the Russian and Ukrainian capitals to explore the possibility of establishing a ceasefire that would allow much-needed assistance to Ukraine and potentially lay the groundwork for talks aimed at end the war.

Griffiths suggested the goal remained too far away.

“Of course we all want that to happen. But as you know – you are here – it will not happen right away. he said.

Russia launched its offensive against Ukraine just over six weeks ago, on February 24th. The fighting has displaced millions of people and forced more than 4 million Ukrainians to seek refuge abroad.

The UN human rights office has recorded more than 1,400 civilians killed in fighting, though the current death toll is certain to be higher.

Representatives of the two countries have held a series of video and personal meetings, but those discussions have not ended the fighting.

Without a full ceasefire, Griffiths said he is looking for ways to build trust on both sides and focus on smaller goals, such as establishing local ceasefires in parts of the country and establishing humanitarian corridors. that allow civilians to escape fighting.

“This war will not stop tomorrow” he said. “Where we are a little closer is to understand both sides… what would affect a local ceasefire. “There are many parts of Ukraine where we can reach local ceasefires tomorrow, which are defined in geography and time.”

Aid supplies have begun to flow into some of the most difficult parts of the country to reach, he noted.

Russian troops have withdrawn from parts of Ukraine, particularly around Kiev, ahead of what many believe is an intensified push to the east of the country.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba renewed his country’s demand for more weapons from NATO countries on Thursday, noting the atrocities that have come to light in the city of Bucha and other areas from which Russian troops have withdrawn. The last days.

Local ceasefires could still mean progress even in areas without constant fighting, Griffiths said, because they require forces not to move and therefore cannot be regrouped elsewhere.

Aid groups have struggled to provide supplies for those in need.

Over the past week, members of a Red Cross convoy were prevented from reaching the besieged city of Mariupol to help evacuate a convoy of civilians. They were arrested at one point during their mission and eventually ended up accompanying about 1000 people who had found their way out of Mariupol to a town further west.

An overwhelming majority of the 193-member UN General Assembly has twice called for an immediate end to hostilities in Ukraine on March 2 and 24.

Griffiths said he expects to travel to Turkey next week or two for further talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire. That country, which shares a Black Sea coast with Russia and Ukraine, maintains ties with both and has positioned itself as a mediator for peace negotiations.

He also expects to return to Moscow and characterized his most recent visit as the first round of talks.

“Look, I’m used to the idea that a ceasefire, which is what I’m charged to try and achieve, takes time.” he said.