Scientist BC wins prestigious national award for work on COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

A British Columbian biochemist whose work played a key role in the development of COVID-19 vaccines has been honored with one of Canada’s most prestigious scientific awards.

Biochemist Pieter Cullis, former director of the Institute of Life Sciences at UBC, was named winner of the Canada Gairdner 2022 International Prize on Tuesday.

















The UBC biochemist is known for his role in the development of vaccines against COVID-19





He was honored, along with Catalin Carrick, senior vice president of RNA protein replacement therapies at BioNTech SE, and Drew Weissman, director of the Penn Institute for RNA Innovation, for their work in developing mRNA engineering. vaccine.

“It’s amazing, really,” Cullis told Global BC Morning on Friday.

“It really reflects the work of hundreds of people,” he said. “I have had the privilege of leading some very successful groups, but this is really a group effort and a very collaborative effort.”

The technology developed over the decades by Cullis and his colleagues was used in the Pfizer-BioNTech RNA (mRNA) vaccine.

Scientists have been working with mRNA, which can direct cells in the human body to produce proteins for decades, but one of the major challenges in its use in medicine was how to distribute it safely to cells.

















The Vancouver Company plays a key role in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine





Here’s where Cullis’s work was important. Cullis and UBC colleagues began developing lipid nanoparticles, small fat droplets that work to create a “bubble” around mRNA and allow it to travel to cells in the body.

“You need a distribution system to protect it from the external environment and also to carry it across the cell membrane. “Without a distribution system, mRNA would not enter the cell, and therefore would not make the protein it encodes,” Cullis explained.

Unlike traditional vaccines, which involve the use of an inert form of a virus, sent RNA vaccines work by teaching human cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response.

In the case of COVID-19, they direct its cells to produce proteins that mimic the yeast protein that allows the SARS-SoV-2 virus to interact, to engage with our cells.

Messenger’s own RNA search has continued since the 1980s.

Researchers at Cullis and BC have been working on lipid nanoparticle technology for decades, and in 2009 he and colleagues Thomas Madden and Michael Hope started a private company, Acuitas Therapeutics, which later teamed up with Pfizer-BioNTech to develop the vaccine. their mRNA.

















The Vancouver Company receives federal money to start producing the vaccines





The Vancouver Company receives federal money to start producing vaccines on February 2, 2021



Those decades of work, Cullis said, refutes the popular misconception that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were developed “overnight.”

“This is work that has been going on in my lab and in others for over 25 years now,” Cullis said.

“Of course it is another form of vaccine, but it is not what you can say was developed overnight. “This has been a gradual improvement in technology so that we can use nucleic acid polymers as therapeutic.”

Madden, president and CEO of Acuitas, described the work for the actual production of the vaccine as a sprint involving the submission of many different formulations to BioNTech for preclinical work.

“We were doing it at a time when we still had to ensure the safety of the people in Acuitas who were doing this job – most of the other businesses were closed,” he said.

“People worked seven days a week, 24 hours a day in some cases, so that they could quickly return all these different candidates for vaccines so that the best could pass to the first phase of clinical trials. “

Cullis said he believes the technology used in the vaccine has massive potential and could one day be used to treat other diseases, including cancer.

It is a potential that the Gairdner Foundation also saw, noting that the honorable “key discoveries also have the potential to revolutionize the future delivery of effective and safe vaccines, therapies and genetic therapies.”

UBC President Santa J. Ono praised the work of Cullis and his team as crucial to the development of the vaccine.

The work of Dr. Cullis and his esteemed colleagues enabled the rapid availability of highly effective and safe COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, which have been important in protecting individuals during the pandemic, Ono said in a statement.

We are extremely proud of the great contributions of Dr. Cullis on biomedical and global health research and congratulate him on this well-deserved honor.

The Gairdner Foundation was founded in 1957 and has since distributed more than 400 awards in a range of health categories to recipients from 40 countries.

His victory is often seen as a precursor to receiving a Nobel Prize: to date, 96 Gairdner winners have won a Nobel Prize.

<br />

