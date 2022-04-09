Zelensky calls for strong global response to deadly attack on Kramatorsk train station





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that he expected a strong global response to the deadly rocket attack that killed more than 50 people at a train station in Kramatorsk earlier that day. Several world leaders condemned the attack, with US President Joe Biden accusing Russia of being behind a horrific atrocity. Read our live blog about the latest developments in Ukraine. All times are in Paris [GMT + 2].

9:46 a.m.: Sweden opposition leader says change of stance on NATO membership The leader of Sweden’s second largest opposition party, if neighboring Finland applies to join NATO, will suggest his party change its stance towards joining the transatlantic military alliance, he told the daily Svenska Dagbladet. If Finland applies, “my ambition is to go to the party council with a request to change our minds,” the paper quoted Swedish Democrat leader Jimmie Akesson as saying in an interview. A change of attitude from the party would mean a fluctuation in a parliamentary majority in favor of Sweden’s long-neutral membership in the alliance. 9:14: More evacuations needed from Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, says governor More people need to be evacuated from the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, shelling has increased in recent days and more Russian forces have arrived, Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Saturday. He said about 30 per cent of residents still remain in towns and villages across the region and have been asked to evacuate. “They (Russia) are gathering forces for an offensive and we see it [that]”The shelling has increased,” Gaidai told public television. 8:23 a.m.: Authorities in Ukraine Donetsk call on anyone with a vehicle to help evacuate civilians Authorities in Ukraine’s Donetsk region are urging anyone with a vehicle to help evacuate civilians amid fears of an imminent offensive by Russian forces. Catherine Norris Trent of FRANCE 24 reports from Kharkiv.







03:10 7:50 a.m.: Ten humanitarian corridors were agreed for the besieged regions in Ukraine Ten humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of people from the besieged regions of Ukraine were agreed on Saturday, said Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk. The planned corridors include one for people evacuated by private transport from the city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said. 07:36: Ukrainians hope for more sanctions against Russia and arms shipments after condemnation of Kramatorsk attack Ukrainians hope more sanctions against Russia and more arms shipments to Ukraine’s military will follow the condemnation of world leaders for the rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk that killed more than 50 people on Friday. FRANCE 24 Editor-in-Chief for International Affairs Rob Parsons reports from Lviv, Ukraine.







03:50 06:51: Zelensky says Ukraine expects ‘strong global response’ to strike Kramatorsk Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a “strong global response” on Friday after a rocket attack killed 52 people at a train station in eastern Ukraine, where civilians had gathered to flee a fearsome Russian offensive. “This is another Russian war crime for which all those involved will be held accountable,” Zelensky said in a video message, referring to Friday’s rocket attack, which killed five children. “World powers have already condemned Russia’s attack on Kramatorsk. We expect a strong global response to this war crime,” he continued. World leaders condemned the attack in the capital Donetsk, with US President Joe Biden accusing Russia of being behind a “terrible atrocity” that the French condemned as a “crime against humanity”. At least 52 people, including five children, were killed, the regional government said, while Zelensky reported 300 injured, saying the attack showed “boundless evil”. (FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

