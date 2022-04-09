Brian Jean withdraws arbitration ahead of Kenney’s leadership review

Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche MLA Brian Jean says he is letting members of the Conservative Party decide the fate of the party after withdrawing an arbitration dispute with the party board over the change in the leadership review process.

Jean and 11 other UCP members filed a dispute notice with the UCP arbitration committee on March 28, five days after it was announced that the review of Prime Minister Jason Kenney’s leadership would be shifted to a postal vote.

Due to political games, this process has continued for a very long time. It is time for members to vote, he said in a statement Friday.

I am confident that if the voting process is fair, Jason Kenney will not get a surviving number from this voter list.

Jean previously expressed concerns about the voter list, claiming that there are thousands of people on the list who have not paid for their membership.

On Friday, however, Jean said he is confident that most of the people on the list are legitimate members after reviewing the details of the voter list provided by the party as part of the arbitration process.

He and the other members have decided to withdraw their complaint based on the information, along with the possibility that the continuation of the arbitration will result in a delayed leadership review process.

“This list has problems. “I believe there are thousands of people on the list who have not paid for their membership,” he said.

“But I also know that about 54,000 out of 58,500 are either long-term members or have purchased their memberships with their personal credit cards.”

The decision comes a day before the Kenney leadership review process begins. It was supposed to be a personal vote in Red Deer on Saturday, but the UCP board changed it to a postal vote on March 23 due to “extraordinary interest” in the review process.

Members must return their ballots by May 11, but the decision will not be announced until May 18.

Many of Kenney’s opponents, including Jean, raised concerns about the change.

“The decision of the UCP board to make this leadership review vote completely outside the party rules is a transvestite,” Jean told a Video on Facebook posted on March 23rd.

Samantha Steinke, president of the Notley UCP Central Peace Association, said she was not happy about the decision. She is one of 33 association presidents who wrote a letter to the UCP board outlining options for holding the Red Deer vote.

Are we really relying on people getting ballots to get there on time? Or not get lost in the mail? ” Steinke asked at a news conference on March 23.

“It is depressing to think that three-quarters of the process has now decided to remove the carpet from the people and change the rules.”

770 CHQR contacted Kenney’s leadership review campaign with a request for comment.

Campaign spokesman Harrison Fleming responded with a statement saying “all of Mr Jean’s allegations were completely without evidence or merit, so it makes sense that he finally decided to withdraw his complaint.”

“We look forward to hearing from UCP members.”

– With files from Tom Vernon, Global News, and Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press