The giants sign Nigerian OT Roy Mbaeteka, whom Osi Umenyiora helped mentor





Umenyiora is fourth on the Giants’s career dismissal list with 75.0 and a member of the Franchise Ring of Honor. Since the end of his 12-year career in 2014, he has worked in a range of roles to help the NFL grow internationally. Last year, Umenyiora was one of the founders of the NFL Africa, which is part of the International League of Legends (IPP) program. Born in London, Umenyiora lived in Nigeria from the age of 7-14. He has made numerous visits to the country and finding potential NFL players both there and across Africa has become one of his great passions. He and Ejike Ugboaja, a former Nigerian basketball player, set up a program there that they call The Uprise. “I realized that there are so many great athletes out there that I’m talking a hundred times better than I was as an athlete,” said Umenyiora. “And they have no chance to improve their lives, no chance to do something constructive with their lives because of the situation there. “In America and in the West, you have the opportunity for these guys to do something with all the tremendous talent they have. I’ve had camps in South Africa, Ghana, Senegal. I have scouts in these countries and they are looking for the best athletes. “Well we can find them and once we find them, we bring them to a place and start training them.” Mbaeteka was first seen by Umenyiora at a camp in Nigeria in May 2021. He was one of three players selected to train at the NFL Academy in London in October. Three months later, the NFL announced that he was one of 13 players selected to compete for a spot on the International Player Pathway 2022 program. Mbaeteka was one of three potential players to travel to Arizona to work with the former center. NFL LeCharles Bentley. “He has been immersed in football for the last two months,” Umenyiora said. The NFL held a showcase for international players in Arizona, attended by Giants scout Jeremy Breit, who was so impressed with Mbaeteka that the team flew him to New Jersey yesterday and signed with him today. “When the Giants brought him, took him to the blackboard and drew things and asked him all these questions and he was able to answer them because that is what he has been working on all along,” Umenyiora said. “He is very intelligent. I think they were amazed at the fact that he was able to do all those things.” Umenyiora believes Mbaeteka could equalize or succeed with Jordan Mailata, an Australian native who had no previous football experience when he joined the Philadelphia Eagles and is now starting the squad on the left. “If you have the physical attributes, you can make that transition quite easily,” Umenyiora said. “And I can tell you that in Africa there are hundreds of thousands of people who have those attributes that just need an opportunity and we will offer it to them.” Umenyiora is excited that the Giants are giving Mbaeteka that chance. “A lot of people think it’s me, but I had nothing to do with it,” Umenyiora said. “The giants decided to put him in. They did it themselves. They saw him, they liked him, they put him in yesterday and he blew them up. They offered him a contract and here we are. To be the giants of all the teams, the world means to me, indeed yes. “What the giants have done here is really hard to put into words. There are so many people in Nigeria and Africa who will see this and now they will have hope. Before, they were hopeless. They. ” they will see this as hope and they will start working and working towards something, no matter how unrealistic. At least now, they will see that it is possible. “They changed the world, they really did.”

