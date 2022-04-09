Quebec in ‘fragile situation’ as province faces 6th wave of COVID-19: senior doctor

Quebec remains in a “fragile situation” amid the sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic even though normal life is gradually resuming, the province’s interim director of public health said on Friday.

“We can not forget that the virus is present and the pandemic is not over,” said Dr. Luc Boileau during a press conference on Friday.

“We are seeing it. “We all know someone who has recently been infected with COVID-19 and some have even contracted COVID-19 again.”

He called for caution among Quebecers as recent forecasts show that hospitalizations related to the virus will continue to rise over the next two weeks. The provincial health care research institute predicts that by then there could be up to 265 new admissions per day.

Read more: Quebec higher education and senior ministers will not seek re-election amid calls for resignation

The story goes down the ad

Boileau said hospitalization, though high, should not overload the health network. But the shortage of more than 13,000 health care workers due to COVID-19 can be particularly difficult health care centers and long-term care homes in regions with lower capacity compared to large cities.

“We expect it to still be difficult for the next few days, or a few weeks,” he said, adding that he is “quite confident” that the system will “maintain and be able to maintain the services needed.” .

Quebecers who have not received the third dose of the new coronavirus vaccine should do so as soon as possible, Boileau said. Since pandemic rates remain high, people should also have an eye for symptoms and isolate themselves when necessary, he added.

The call for vigilance comes after the province reported 30 new disease-related deaths and an increase of 55 patients on Friday.

Trends Will Smith was expelled from the Oscars for 10 years after being slapped by Chris Rock

Brothers in custody after mother and sister found buried in Illinois backyard

The pandemic-related hospital admissions totaled 1,637 as 230 people were admitted and 175 released on the last day. Health authorities say the intensive care unit cases dropped by two to 62.

Read more: COVID-19: Most Montreal students still wear masks in the classroom

The daily report included 3,572 new cases of coronavirus, although it is not a complete picture of the situation as PCR testing is only open to selected groups.

The story goes down the ad

The province also reported the results of 1,412 rapid tests, which were self-reported by Quebecers. Of these tests, 1,199 were positive for the virus.

The vaccination campaign delivered 35,199 doses over a 24-hour period for more than 18.7 million injections to date.

The death toll in Quebec has reached 14,512 while the official number of cases was 992,649 in the last summary. Meanwhile, the virus cured exceeded 947,000.

New recommendations for quick tests

The province has also issued new guidelines on how to perform rapid home tests. It is the screening tool used by most Quebecers as access to government-run test sites is restricted to at-risk groups.

The last recommendation involves wiping the mouth and throat in front of the nose.

Boileau said recent studies have shown that the Omicron BA.2 subtype affects the upper respiratory tract. As a result, wiping the mouth and throat is more likely to give accurate test results.

: To increase the chances of detecting the virus, rub the inside of each cheek for at least five seconds before taking the sample from both nostrils with the same swab. pic.twitter.com/7BBUPCMOTP Sant Sant Qubec (@sante_qc) April 8, 2022

The story goes down the ad

with dossier from The Canadian Press

<br />

