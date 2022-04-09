Montreal man faces murder attempt charges after online transaction goes wrong – Montreal





A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday night in connection with the shooting in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighborhood last weekend that sent a 26-year-old to hospital. The person is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm and armed robbery and is expected to appear in court on Friday. Montreal Police (SPVM) said the incident dates back to April 2 when the couple agreed to meet in person to finalize the details of a transaction that started online on a classified advertising site. Read more: The 26-year-old is hospitalized after the late-birth shooting: Montreal Police The victim had made an offer for a smartphone that was sold online and had submitted, as instructed, to an address on Tellier Street for the final purchase at 19:00. The story goes down the ad Police said the victim returned to leave after realizing that the seller, who was detained, was not living at the address given. It was then that police say the 26-year-old was approached and threatened by a gunman, who demanded his money and phone. There was a scuffle and the victim was shot in the chest. Police said he managed to escape from his attacker and was able to seek help several routes. Trends Will Smith was expelled from the Oscars for 10 years after being slapped by Chris Rock

Nova Scotia RCMP arrests two suspects, cancels emergency alert after Halifax shooting He was rushed to hospital for treatment and survived the injuries received. Read more: Montreal Police open safe shopping areas for classified advertising purchases The 19-year-old was arrested in an apartment a short distance from the place where the shooting took place. Police said a firearm was seized at the apartment. In a press release, police reminded people to exercise caution when buying, selling or trading online. Read more: The man is stabbed after the online transaction goes bad in Montreal Police recommend meeting in one of the cities four secure transaction areas face to face All four are located near police stations and are monitored 24/7. The SPVM also offered more tips for safer transactions, including being escorted by a trusted person, favoring electronic payments instead of cash, and if the offer looks too good to be true, be tired. The story goes down the ad















