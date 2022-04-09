Latest news of the Ukraine-Russia war: Live updates





As the ground for an attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, one of the most toxic places on earth, was probably not the best solution. But that did not seem to bother Russian generals who took control of the country in the early stages of the war.

We told them not to do it, that it was dangerous, but they ignored us, said in an interview Valeriy Simyonov, chief security engineer for the Chernobyl nuclear site.

Apparently unperturbed by security concerns, Russian forces crossed the field with bulldozers and tanks, digging trenches and bunkers and exposing themselves to potentially harmful doses of radiation that remained beneath the surface. On a visit to the recently liberated nuclear power plant, the site of the world’s biggest nuclear disaster in 1986, the wind blew dust vortices along the roads and scenes of disregard for safety were everywhere, although Ukrainian nuclear officials say no major radiation leaks was not triggered by Russia’s one-month military occupation. Just at the site of the wide canal opening a few hundred meters outside the city of Chernobyl, the Russian army had dug a labyrinth crafted with trails and sunken bunkers. An abandoned armored personnel carrier was sitting nearby. The soldiers had apparently been camping for weeks in the radioactive forest. While international nuclear safety experts say they have not confirmed any cases of radiation sickness among soldiers, cancers and other potential health problems related to radiation exposure may not develop until decades later. Mr Simyonov said the Russian military had deployed officers from a nuclear, biological and chemical unit, as well as experts from Rosatom, Russia’s state-owned nuclear power company, who consulted with Ukrainian scientists. But Russian nuclear experts seemed to have little influence over army commanders, he said. The military seemed more preoccupied with planning the attack in Kiev and, after it failed, using Chernobyl as a rescue route to Belarus for their badly wounded troops. They came and did whatever they wanted in the area around the station, Mr Simyonov said. Despite his efforts and those of other Ukrainian nuclear engineers and technicians who remained in place during the occupation, working full-time and unable to leave except for one shift at the end of March, the implantation continued. Earthworks were not the only case of carelessness in dealing with a country so toxic that it still holds the potential to spread radiation beyond Ukraine’s borders. In a particularly reckless move, a Russian soldier from a chemical, biological, and nuclear defense unit picked up a cobalt-60 source with his bare hands at a landfill, exposing himself to so much radiation in a matter of seconds that he came out of it. scales of a Geiger counter, said Mr. Simyonov. It was not clear what happened to the man, he said. The most disturbing moment, said Mr. Simyonov, came in mid-March, when electricity was cut off in a cooling pool that stores spent nuclear fuel rods containing many times more radioactive material than was dispersed in the 1986 disaster. This raised concerns among Ukrainians about a fire if the water that cooled the fuel rods boiled, exposing them to the air, though this prospect was quickly dismissed by experts. As they retreated from Chernobyl, Russian troops blew up a bridge in the exclusion zone and planted a dense maze of anti-personnel mines, travel wires and drilling traps around the missing station. Two Ukrainian soldiers stepped on mines last week, according to the Ukrainian government agency that manages the country. In a strange final sign of unit disasters, Ukrainian soldiers found electronic devices and goods dumped on the street in the Chernobyl area. These were apparently looted from cities deeper inside Ukraine and thrown out for unclear reasons in the final retreat. Reporters found a washing machine on a road shoulder outside the city of Chernobyl.

