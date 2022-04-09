International
Rising food and fuel prices are destabilizing countries on the brink
The combination could generate a wave of political instability, as people who were already frustrated with government leaders have been pushed to the limit by rising costs.
“It’s extremely disturbing,” said Rabah Arezki, a senior fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy Government School and former chief economist at the African Development Bank.
“I do not think people have yet felt the full impact of the price increase,” said Hamish Kinnear, a Middle East and North Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a global risk consultancy.
Lessons from the Arab Spring
Circumstances in different places varied, but the bigger picture was clear. Rising grain prices was a major part of the problem.
The situation is even worse now than it was then. Global food prices have just reached a new record. The FAO Food Price Index released on Friday reached 159.3 in March, almost 13% higher than in February. The war in Ukraine, a major exporter of wheat, corn and vegetable oils, as well as harsh sanctions on Russia, a major producer of grain and fertilizers, are expected to spur further price increases in the coming months.
The increase is also compounded by rising energy prices. Global oil prices are almost 60% higher than a year ago. The cost of coal and natural gas has also increased.
Many governments are trying to protect their citizens, but the fragile economies that borrowed heavily to cope with the 2008 financial crisis and the pandemic are the most vulnerable. As growth slows, damaging their currencies and making it harder to keep up with debt payments, maintaining food and fuel subsidies will be difficult, especially if prices continue to rise.
“We are now in a situation where countries are in debt,” Arezki said. “As a result, they have no buffer to try to curb the tensions that will arise from such high prices.”
Where tensions are boiling
Asia: In Sri Lanka, an island nation of 22 million, an economic and political crisis is already brewing, with protesters taking to the streets in protest of the curfew and government ministers leaving en masse.
Faced with high debt levels and a weak tourism-dependent economy, Sri Lanka was forced to reduce its foreign exchange reserves. This prevented the government from making payments for major imports such as energy, creating devastating shortages and forcing people to spend hours lining up for fuel.
Its leaders have also devalued its currency, the Sri Lankan rupee, as they try to secure a rescue package from the International Monetary Fund. But that only exacerbated inflation in the country. In January, it reached 14%, almost double the rate of price increase in the United States.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Khan faces a no-confidence vote Saturday in the country’s parliament. While his political troubles date back years, he is now battling claims of economic mismanagement as the cost of food and fuel rises and the government depletes its foreign exchange reserves.
“The scale of the economic chaos has united opposition to Imran Khan,” said Verne Maplecroft Kinnear.
Middle East and Africa: Experts are also watching for signs of political unrest in other Middle Eastern countries that depend heavily on food imports from the Black Sea region and often offer generous subsidies to the public.
With about 70% of the world’s poor living in Africa, the continent will also be “highly exposed” to rising food and energy prices, Arezki said.
Droughts and conflicts in countries like Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan and Burkina Faso have created a food security crisis for more than a quarter of the continent’s population, the International Committee of the Red Cross said this week. The situation risks deteriorating in the coming months, she continued.
Political instability has already been created in parts of the continent. A series of coups have taken place in West and Central Africa since the beginning of 2021.
Europe: Even countries with more developed economies, which have greater buffer to protect citizens from painful price increases, will not have the means to fully mitigate the blow.
Jessie Yeung, Rhea Mogul and Sophia Saifi contributed to the report.
