Axioms private astronauts pay a historic visit to the ISS. This is why it is allowed





KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. Sending private citizens to NASA’s International Space Station from US soil had never happened until Friday because NASA had not allowed it. NASA changed its long-term policy in 2019 to allow private astronauts to visit the space station to begin commercializing low-Earth orbit, according to NASA administrator Bill Nelson. [TRENDING: WATCH LIVE: Axiom, SpaceX sending 1st private crew to space station | 2022 hurricane season expected to be busy for Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (its free!)] We want to get out of Earth’s low orbit, Nelson said. We want to reach the Moon to live and work in hostile environments for all periods, in order to reach Mars. Here we want to focus on the human space program. Ad So Axiom Space, led by a former NASA Space Station program manager, is taking advantage of the opportunity by purchasing rocket journeys from SpaceX and reimbursing NASA for space station time and resources. On Friday, Axiom launched a Canadian philanthropist, an Israeli fighter pilot who was a close friend of the first Israeli astronaut killed at Shuttle Columbia in 2003, and a charity investor from Ohio. The Axiom-1 mission was commanded by former NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, now an Axiom employee, who holds the record for most spacewalks. The next eight to ten days will include eating, sleeping, and experimenting on the Space Station. The crew brought with them 25 experiments from hospitals and universities around the world, including the University of Central Florida, experiments that otherwise would never have reached space. Ad The four men said they expect to be extremely busy in space, proving themselves worthy of the title of astronaut. Axiom has been contracted by NASA to start adding modules to the ISS starting in 2024, eventually to become its space station once the ISS goes out of orbit in 2030.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.

