A curfew in Peru elicits reactions and questions about the presidential leadershipExBulletin

NPR’s Ailsa Chang talks to Peru-based journalist Jacqueline Fowks about the country’s ongoing protests over inflation and President Pedro Castillo’s reaction to them.

AILSA CHANG, host:

Shortly before midnight Monday, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo announced a 24-hour curfew in the capital Lima. The order was intended to quell nationwide protests that began over rising prices for fuel, food and fertilizer, but the extent of the government response here came as little surprise. After widespread outrage, Castillo withdrew from his curfew within a day and protests still continue.

For more, we now go to Jacqueline Fowks, who reports for the newspaper El Pais in Peru. Welcome.

JACQUELINE FOWKS: Thank you.

CHANG: Can you tell us, Jacqueline, what the protests look like today?

FOWKS: Today is not as complicated as the previous days, but we do not know for sure what will happen in the coming days because the most important demands are still there. There have not been so many solutions. Today we are on the 12th day of protests in several cities and on Saturday there will be another protest in Lima.

CHANG: Well, I’m curious. When President Castillo first imposed this siege – which has now been canceled – how did people react to that response?

FOWKS: Well, it was just in Lima and the country’s main port, Callao, and a lot of people respected it, but a lot of people didn’t want to stay in their homes, so thousands of people who are looking for Castillo’s resignation went to Lima city center to protest. Yesterday there was another rally where the resignation of the president was not demanded. They asked the president to fulfill their promises he had made when he was a candidate and if he does not fulfill the campaign promises then he had to leave.

CHANG: These protests began because of rising fuel and food prices – prices that have long risen and have been partially exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Can you tell us more about how hard this has made life for people in Peru – these rising prices?

FOWKS: Yes, I think it is important to remember some stories of who supported Pedro Castillo’s victory. He won with the very important support of rural farmers and independent drivers. In Peru, we have a very chaotic transportation system, so there are thousands of self-employed drivers, and Pedro Castillo offered these very large groups that he would govern for a better life of theirs. So, this has worsened since August due to rising inflation …

CHANG: Right.

FOWKS: … And it got worse in the previous two months because of the higher price of fertilizers.

CHANG: Well, does Castillo still have strong supporters? How are they explaining the failures of this administration so far?

FOWKS: No, I would say he has some very important supporters. These rallies that took place yesterday in several cities – were organized by very important unions of peasants and workers. These are the last supporters he still has, so they were like, remember we vote for you, so you have to deliver on what you promised.

CHANG: Right.

FOWKS: If not, you will have to go.

CHANG: This is Jacqueline Fowks. Her report from Peru appears in the newspaper El Pais. Thank you so much for joining us today.

FOWKS: Thank you.

